NewsFebruary 28
Sikeston High School students dive into local government at annual youth day Sikeston High School students dive into local government at annual youth day Sikeston High School students participated in the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day, engaging in civic activities and discussing local issues like the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club pr...
Inside the classroom: Teaching kids to embrace dental health with fun and ease
NewsFeb. 28
Inside the classroom: Teaching kids to embrace dental health with fun and easeSEMO Christian Academy hosted a dental education session with dentist Lori Adell to ease students' fears of dental visits. Through interactive activities, kids learned about oral hygiene and dental care.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat

Honoring heroes: Southeast Missouri hosts the traveling Vietnam War and Cost of Freedom tributes
NewsFebruary 28
Honoring heroes: Southeast Missouri hosts the traveling Vietnam War and Cost of Freedom tributes Southeast Missouri hosts the Traveling Vietnam War and Cost of Freedom tributes from May 1-4 at Scott Street Park in New Madrid. The event honors veterans with a replica Vietnam Wall and panels commemorating various conflicts.
By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
Public meeting scheduled to tackle lingering worries over potential sand mine in Scott County
NewsFebruary 28
Public meeting scheduled to tackle lingering worries over potential sand mine in Scott CountyA public meeting on March 19 in Scott County will address ongoing concerns about a potential sand mine, despite the Drury family's decision to halt the project. Officials aim to discuss health and safety measures.
By Leonna Heuring~Standard Democrat
Wiggins scores 1,000th point, leads Sikeston to impressive win over Father Tolton
Local SportsFebruary 28
Wiggins scores 1,000th point, leads Sikeston to impressive win over Father ToltonTristan Wiggins scored his 1,000th career point, leading Class 5 No. 1 Sikeston to a 70-58 victory over Class 4 No. 7 Father Tolton. Wiggins and P.J. Farmer combined for 50 points in the regular-season finale.
Derek James ~ Special to the Standard-Democrat
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Local SportsFebruary 26
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experienceKelly freshman Gabe Finn reflects on his debut at the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, marking a milestone as the program's first state qualifier. Despite early exits, Finn's journey sets a hopeful tone for the future.
Tony Capobianco ~ Southeast Missourian and Dennis Marshall ~ Standard-Democrat
Sikeston and Poplar Bluff Altrusans unite for inspiring meeting with District Governor
NewsFebruary 28
Sikeston and Poplar Bluff Altrusans unite for inspiring meeting with District Governor Altrusans from Sikeston and Poplar Bluff gathered for an inspiring meeting with District Governor Lorraine Brewer. The event focused on member retention, upcoming conferences, and community service projects.
St. Francis Xavier School's annual dinner auction: A night at the zoo for a great cause
NewsFebruary 28
St. Francis Xavier School's annual dinner auction: A night at the zoo for a great cause St. Francis Xavier School in Sikeston is hosting its annual dinner auction fundraiser on March 8, featuring a "Night at the Zoo" theme. The event supports teachers' salaries and school resources.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
NewsFeb. 28
NewsFeb. 27
Purina donates $25,000 to update Dexter Animal Shelter 
NewsFeb. 26
Purina donates $25,000 to update Dexter Animal Shelter 
Sikeston declares February as American Heart Month to combat heart disease
NewsFeb. 26
Sikeston declares February as American Heart Month to combat heart disease
NewsFeb. 28
Sikeston High School students participated in the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day, engaging in civic activities and discussing local issues like the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property.
NewsFeb. 28
NewsFeb. 28
Local SportsFeb. 28
Local SportsFeb. 27
NewsFeb. 26
Local SportsFeb. 28
ObituariesFeb. 27
Weekly RecordFeb. 22
Local SportsFeb. 28
Local SportsFeb. 28
Local SportsFeb. 28
Local SportsFeb. 28
OpinionMar. 1
OpinionMar. 1
OpinionFeb. 27
OpinionFeb. 27
ObituariesFeb. 27
ObituariesFeb. 26
ObituariesFeb. 26
ObituariesFeb. 25
MagazinesFeb. 18
MagazinesJan. 27
MagazinesJan. 21
MagazinesDec. 24, 2024
PosterboardFeb. 25
PosterboardFeb. 25
PosterboardFeb. 25
PosterboardFeb. 25
A&EFeb. 28
A&EFeb. 27
A&EFeb. 26
A&EFeb. 24
