News
February 28
Sikeston High School students dive into local government at annual youth day
Sikeston High School students dive into local government at annual youth day
Sikeston High School students participated in the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day, engaging in civic activities and discussing local issues like the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club pr...
News
Feb. 28
Inside the classroom: Teaching kids to embrace dental health with fun and ease
SEMO Christian Academy hosted a dental education session with dentist Lori Adell to ease students' fears of dental visits. Through interactive activities, kids learned about oral hygiene and dental care.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
News
February 28
Honoring heroes: Southeast Missouri hosts the traveling Vietnam War and Cost of Freedom tributes
Southeast Missouri hosts the Traveling Vietnam War and Cost of Freedom tributes from May 1-4 at Scott Street Park in New Madrid. The event honors veterans with a replica Vietnam Wall and panels commemorating various conflicts.
By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
News
February 28
Public meeting scheduled to tackle lingering worries over potential sand mine in Scott County
A public meeting on March 19 in Scott County will address ongoing concerns about a potential sand mine, despite the Drury family's decision to halt the project. Officials aim to discuss health and safety measures.
By Leonna Heuring~Standard Democrat
Local Sports
February 28
Wiggins scores 1,000th point, leads Sikeston to impressive win over Father Tolton
Tristan Wiggins scored his 1,000th career point, leading Class 5 No. 1 Sikeston to a 70-58 victory over Class 4 No. 7 Father Tolton. Wiggins and P.J. Farmer combined for 50 points in the regular-season finale.
Derek James ~ Special to the Standard-Democrat
Local Sports
February 26
Class 1 wrestling roundup: Kelly freshman reflects on first state experience
Kelly freshman Gabe Finn reflects on his debut at the 2025 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, marking a milestone as the program's first state qualifier. Despite early exits, Finn's journey sets a hopeful tone for the future.
Tony Capobianco ~ Southeast Missourian and Dennis Marshall ~ Standard-Democrat
News
February 28
Sikeston and Poplar Bluff Altrusans unite for inspiring meeting with District Governor
Altrusans from Sikeston and Poplar Bluff gathered for an inspiring meeting with District Governor Lorraine Brewer. The event focused on member retention, upcoming conferences, and community service projects.
News
February 28
St. Francis Xavier School's annual dinner auction: A night at the zoo for a great cause
St. Francis Xavier School in Sikeston is hosting its annual dinner auction fundraiser on March 8, featuring a "Night at the Zoo" theme. The event supports teachers' salaries and school resources.
By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
News
Feb. 22
Two in federal custody as New Madrid County Sheriff Departme...
News
Feb. 24
Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves ...
Local Sports
Feb. 25
Celebrating excellence: top athletes from fall sports select...
News
Feb. 24
Creating champions: Sikeston principals honored for commitme...
Obituaries
Feb. 24
Bob Boyer
Opinion
Feb. 21
GUEST COMMENTARY: Missouri’s mental health policies are fai...
News
News
Feb. 28
Zelenskyy leaves White House without signing minerals deal after Oval Office blowup
News
Feb. 27
A Texas child who was not vaccinated has died of measles, a first for the US in a decade
News
Feb. 26
Purina donates $25,000 to update Dexter Animal Shelter
News
Feb. 26
Sikeston declares February as American Heart Month to combat heart disease
News
Feb. 28
News
Feb. 28
Zelenskyy leaves White House without signing minerals deal after Oval Office blowup
News
Feb. 28
Inside the classroom: Teaching kids to embrace dental health with fun and ease
Local Sports
Feb. 28
New Madrid County Central senior earns fifth place at Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships
Local Sports
Feb. 27
Risco Tigers and Southland Rebels set for rematch in Class 1 District 1 Championship
News
Feb. 26
Leadership change at SEMO-NASV promises continued support for sexual violence survivors
Local Sports
Feb. 28
C2D3: Charleston swarms Oran - enough - to set up title tilt with Puxico
Obituaries
Feb. 27
Jim Buck
Weekly Record
Feb. 22
Reflections of the past
Local Sports
Local Sports
Feb. 28
Chaffee GBB dumps Meadow Heights 61-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Local Sports
Feb. 28
C2D3: Puxico shakes off recent Ls, dominates way to title game
Local Sports
Feb. 28
Top-seeded St. Vincent GBB blasts Charleston 66-27 in Class 2 District 3 semifinals
Local Sports
Feb. 28
Cougars tamed as Redhawks WBB keep postseason hopes alive in must-win road clash
Editorial
Opinion
Mar. 1
Speakout 3/1/25
Opinion
Mar. 1
Dreaming of tax simplification
Opinion
Feb. 27
The founding fathers funded government through tariffs
Opinion
Feb. 27
House passes public safety and crime reform bill
Obituaries
Obituaries
Feb. 27
Terry McDonald
Obituaries
Feb. 26
Rhonda Linebaugh
Obituaries
Feb. 26
Charlie Holmes
Obituaries
Feb. 25
Robert Botkin
Magazines
Magazines
Feb. 18
Welcome Home, 2-18-25
Magazines
Jan. 27
Ageless Living 50-Plus for Jan. 28, 2025
Magazines
Jan. 21
Welcome Home, 1-21-25
Magazines
Dec. 24, 2024
Greetings of the Season (2024 Edition)
Posterboard
Posterboard
Feb. 25
RANDY'S RX
Posterboard
Feb. 25
KYMO
Posterboard
Feb. 25
DISCOUNT CIGS & BEER
Posterboard
Feb. 25
RAYMOND JAMES
A&E
A&E
Feb. 28
Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa may have been dead for days or weeks, sheriff says
A&E
Feb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
A&E
Feb. 26
Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at at 39
A&E
Feb. 24
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning ‘Killing Me Softly’ singer with an intimate style, dies at 88
