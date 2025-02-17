All sections
A&EFebruary 18, 2025

Congratulations, March 2 is your day: A free book giveaway honors Dr. Seuss' birthday

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday by giving away 20,000 free books to anyone born on March 2. Participants can register to receive a personalized book or donate it to underserved communities.

MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
FILE - Barb Tack, of the Ashtabula County District Library, reads "Cat in the Hat" during a Dr. Seuss event in Ashtabula Township, Ohio on March 22, 2014. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
FILE - Barb Tack, of the Ashtabula County District Library, reads "Cat in the Hat" during a Dr. Seuss event in Ashtabula Township, Ohio on March 22, 2014. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Seuss has a present for you — as long as you were born on March 2.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which last year offered 10,000 free copies of “The Cat in the Hat” to babies born on March 2, will expand the offer this year to anyone with that birthday. Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Geisel, was born on that day in 1904. His books, such as “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat,” remain popular decades after his 1991 death.

Those born on March 2 who register at SeussPledge.com can choose to have a personalized book sent to them or gift their free copy to children in underserved communities.

“The expansion of the Birthday Pledge allows us to bring Dr. Seuss books to many more readers because, ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,’” said Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises in a statement.

Books donated for the pledge will be co-funded by Dr. Seuss’s longtime publishing partner, Random House Children’s Books. The interior of each book will include a personalized message that commemorates the recipient’s Seussian birthday and encourages them to read every day

Participants must submit their full name, email address, mailing address and phone number and upload proof of a March 2 birthdate.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, capped at 20,000 copies. Entrants must be at least 18 and legal residents of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Related
A&EFeb. 17
‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50 years with comedy, music...
A&EFeb. 16
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars toward a $100 milli...
A&EFeb. 3
Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orle...
A&EFeb. 3
WWE continues to expand its social media reach with Royal Ru...
Related
Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'
A&EFeb. 3
Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'
In ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar winner takes viewers back to Ukraine’s frontlines
A&EJan. 30
In ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar winner takes viewers back to Ukraine’s frontlines
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
A&EJan. 30
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities
A&EJan. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities
This year's hottest Super Bowl ticket? Advertising space, Fox says
A&EJan. 29
This year's hottest Super Bowl ticket? Advertising space, Fox says
'Emilia Pérez' tops Oscar nominations with 13, 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' land 10 apiece
A&EJan. 23
'Emilia Pérez' tops Oscar nominations with 13, 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' land 10 apiece
One Tech Tip: How to delete Facebook, Instagram and Threads if you don't like Meta's changes
A&EJan. 23
One Tech Tip: How to delete Facebook, Instagram and Threads if you don't like Meta's changes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
A&EJan. 23
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy