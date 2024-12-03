All sections
Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season

Snoop Dogg is set to host the 2024 NFL Honors at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, celebrating top players and moments of the season. The event occurs on Feb. 6, just days before the Super Bowl.

AP News, Associated Press
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors.

He’s sure to be the life of da party.

Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Keegan-Michael Key hosted the event last year. The league turned to Snoop Dogg in hopes of more of an emcee thang.

The entertainment icon has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He’s reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and recently served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

He launched the Snoop Youth Football League nearly two decades ago and has since seen more than 40 of those kids make it to the NFL.

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

