A&EJanuary 16, 2025

Nintendo's new Switch 2 console will come out in 2025

Nintendo has announced the highly anticipated Switch 2 console, set for a 2025 release. The console features updated Joy-Cons and will support both new and existing Switch games, with more details coming in April.

SARAH PARVINI, Associated Press
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, photo, a logo of Nintendo hangs at Panasonic center in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file)
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, photo, a logo of Nintendo hangs at Panasonic center in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gaming giant Nintendo revealed its newest console Thursday in a highly anticipated announcement gamers had been waiting for since rumors of its release first spread years ago.

The Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the Nintendo Switch system, will be released in 2025, the company said.

In a new promotional video, Nintendo showcases a larger version of the Switch that looks similar to its predecessor. The video also shows the system’s controllers, or Joy-Cons, now attach to the side of the main unit rather than slide in.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, the company said.

The announcement did not provide many details on the console or a specific release date. The company claims more information about the system will be available during the company’s April Nintendo Direct event. The Kyoto-based game developer said it will also host “Nintendo Switch 2 Experience” events in several countries, where players can get a hands-on experience with the new system.

Those events are planned for cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris beginning in April. Ticket registration for those events begins Friday, Nintendo said.

