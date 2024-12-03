All sections
A&EJanuary 30, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities

Get a glimpse of Paris Fashion Week with a curated selection of celebrity photos, handpicked by AP photo editors.

Eva Longoria poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Eva Longoria poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Eva Longoria and Mo Al Turk pose before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Mo Al Turk poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Olga Kurylenko poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Olga Kurylenko poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Nichapat Suphap poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Poppy Delevingne poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Poppy Delevingne poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Vana and Lana Labia pose before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Anna Della Russo poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Heart Evangelista poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Elsa Zylberstein arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Elsa Zylberstein arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Blanca Li arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Pamela Anderson arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Corrects Name: Jennie Kim arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Corrects Name: Jennie Kim arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Venus Williams arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).
Camille Cottin arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).
Ellie Bamber poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Jenna Ortega arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).
Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).
Pamela Anderson arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly).
Gwendoline Christie, second left, Kate Moss, center, Miles Chamley-Watson and Joe Alwyn, right, attend the men's Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Gwendoline Christie, left, Kate Moss, center, Miles Chamley-Watson and Joe Alwyn, second right, attend the men's Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
