PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities

Eva Longoria poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eva Longoria and Mo Al Turk pose before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mo Al Turk poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olga Kurylenko poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nichapat Suphap poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Poppy Delevingne poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vana and Lana Labia pose before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anna Della Russo poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heart Evangelista poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elsa Zylberstein arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Blanca Li arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pamela Anderson arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Corrects Name: Jennie Kim arrives at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, to be presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venus Williams arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Camille Cottin arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ellie Bamber poses before Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jenna Ortega arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pamela Anderson arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gwendoline Christie, second left, Kate Moss, center, Miles Chamley-Watson and Joe Alwyn, right, attend the men's Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS