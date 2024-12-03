All sections
A&EJanuary 20, 2025

Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid benefit concert

Sting, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish lead a star-studded lineup at FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire relief. Set for Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, the event will stream on major platforms.

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
The Sun rises over homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Sun rises over homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Sun rises over homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Sun rises over homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of photos shows Sting, from left posing for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Emancipation' in London, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Lady Gaga attending the Critics Choice Awards celebration at The Savoy Hotel on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in London, and Billie Eilish arriving at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photos by Vianney Le Caer/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
This combination of photos shows Sting, from left posing for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Emancipation' in London, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Lady Gaga attending the Critics Choice Awards celebration at The Savoy Hotel on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in London, and Billie Eilish arriving at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photos by Vianney Le Caer/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the performers slated to take the stage at FireAid, a benefit concert for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief.

Announced last week, FireAid was originally scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will now take place in two venues: the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on Jan. 30.

It will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in the U.S.

According to a press release, contributions to FireAid will “be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters ... All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries."

The lineup also includes Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gwen Stefani, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform live together for the first time.

On Sunday night, it was announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, John Fogerty, Stevie Wonder and the Black Crowes have also joined the lineup.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. PDT via Ticketmaster. Additional details about each venue's lineup will be announced at a later date.

The event is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Since the wildfires started, celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes, including a $2.5 million contribution from Beyoncé to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million donation. Thanks to additional contributions, they’ve already distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will still take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, though the Recording Academy has refocused the event to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

