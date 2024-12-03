All sections
A&EJanuary 29, 2025

This year's hottest Super Bowl ticket? Advertising space, Fox says

Super Bowl 59's ad space is the hot ticket this year, with Fox selling out spots at record prices. Expect celebrity-packed ads from major brands like Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo, and Uber Eats.

MAE ANDERSON, Associated Press
This photo provided by Hellmann’s shows Hellmann’s Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Hellmann’s via AP)
This photo provided by Hellmann’s shows Hellmann’s Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Hellmann’s via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image provided by Budweiser shows the Budweiser 2025 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Budweiser via AP)
This image provided by Budweiser shows the Budweiser 2025 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Budweiser via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for an onslaught of ads full of celebrities, cute animals and snack brands during breaks in the action at Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Anheuser-Busch, Meta, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, Taco Bell, Uber Eats and others will vie to win over the more than 120 million viewers expected to tune in for the broadcast on Fox and via the free livestream on Tubi.

Demand for ad space was robust this year, said Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, with ad space selling out in November and a waitlist for marketers ready to take the space of anyone who pulled out.

The high demand seems to have pushed prices to a record, with a few ad spots reportedly selling for a record $8 million and even $8 million-plus for 30 seconds. Fox declined to comment on the specific price tag for 30 seconds, which can vary depending on placement and other factors. But in an earnings call in November, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said ad space had sold out at “record pricing.” Last year, a 30-second spot went for around a reported $7 million.

The Super Bowl is a hot ticket for advertisers because the live viewing audience is so large. Last year, an estimated 123.7 million viewers tuned into the game, according to Nielsen.

Evans said the mix of ad categories for the most part includes the usual suspects: beverages, snacks, tech companies and telcos. There will be a focus on AI in more commercials, he said, and slightly more pharmaceutical companies advertising this year.

One category that's down is movie promos and streamers. Another traditionally big category for the Super Bowl, automakers, are mainly sitting it out after a tough year in the sector, with only Stellantis' Jeep and Ram brands having announced an appearance.

The California wildfires in January made the lead up to the game less predictable than usual. State Farm pulled out of its planned advertising to focus on the fires. And some other advertisers faced production delays. But Evans said accommodations were made wherever possible.

“These are unique circumstances. ... So we’re being as accommodating as possible to try to make sure that everybody can get done what they need to get done,” he said. “But more importantly, you know, don’t put themselves or anybody else in harm’s way because of it.”

Advertisers are expected to begin releasing their ads in the days ahead of the game. One of the first ads to debut was an ad for Budweiser, featuring a Clydesdale foal that helps make a beer delivery.

Another Anheuser-Busch brand, Michelob Ultra, also released its ad, which shows Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as pickleball hustlers.

Hellmann's ad brings Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal back together for a reprise of the Katz's Deli scene in “When Harry Met Sally.”

Teasers have abounded this year, from an Uber Eats teaser starring Charli XCX and Martha Stewart to Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt touting Meta’s Smart Glasses.

Advertisement
Related
A&EFeb. 3
Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orle...
A&EFeb. 3
WWE continues to expand its social media reach with Royal Ru...
A&EFeb. 3
Beyoncé wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for 'Cowb...
A&EJan. 30
In ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka,’ Oscar winner takes viewers ba...
Related
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
A&EJan. 30
FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate
PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities
A&EJan. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week - Celebrities
'Emilia Pérez' tops Oscar nominations with 13, 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' land 10 apiece
A&EJan. 23
'Emilia Pérez' tops Oscar nominations with 13, 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' land 10 apiece
One Tech Tip: How to delete Facebook, Instagram and Threads if you don't like Meta's changes
A&EJan. 23
One Tech Tip: How to delete Facebook, Instagram and Threads if you don't like Meta's changes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
A&EJan. 23
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist
MrBeast not quite in the bidding race for TikTok just yet, rep says
A&EJan. 22
MrBeast not quite in the bidding race for TikTok just yet, rep says
What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the hat
A&EJan. 20
What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the hat
Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid benefit concert
A&EJan. 20
Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid benefit concert
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy