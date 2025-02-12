All sections
businessMarch 7, 2025

Sovereign Home Health Care has ribbon cutting

Sovereign Home Health Care joins Sikeston Chamber, offering comprehensive nursing and therapy services across seven Missouri counties. They accept various insurance plans, aiming to enhance patient safety and quality of life.

The Sikeston Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for one of its newest members, Sovereign Home Health Care, 35 Villa Shopping Center, in New Madrid, Missouri. They offer skilled nursing, certified nursing assistants, physical, occupational and speech therapy across seven counties for patients of all ages and accept Medicare, Medicaid, UHC, Humana, Aetna, BCBS, Home State Health, Ambetter and VA. “Sovereign strives to improve patient’s safety, independence, quality of life and happiness through our home health services, where your family is our family,” a Sovereign official said.

