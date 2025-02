The Sikeston Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for one of its newest members, T&B Tunes. Call 573-258-1713 to book them for an event or check them out at one of their upcoming scheduled gigs: 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Sikeston Eagles; 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Red Kingdom; 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sikeston Eagles; 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Sikeston American Legion; 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Sikeston Eagles; 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Red Kingdom; and 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Sikeston Eagles.