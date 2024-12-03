60 years ago Feb. 15, 1965

SIKESTON — David Morris, veterinarian of the Delta Veterinary Clinic, will be one of the guest speakers at the Southeast Missouri Cattlemen’s Association meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the M and M Grain Co., Highway 60, east of Sikeston.

40 years ago Feb. 15, 1985

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The battle continues. The recent announcement by the New Madrid County R-1 School Board of Education to proceed with the funding and construction of a building at the New Madrid County Central High School East campus has prompted the filing of a lawsuit against the board by a group of Portageville residents.

30 years ago Feb. 15, 1995

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. —Enforcement of ordinances dealing with aban- doned vehicles, junk/trash and other nuisances in the city can begin within two weeks as the City Council accepted a bid for printing of new violation ticket books for the police department. To combat the growing problem of accumulated trash, brush and vehicles the council has agreed enforcement of ordinances dealing with such violations will be carried out. Conviction on an offense can bring a fine of $50 up to $500 and a one day to six month jail sentence.

20 years ago Feb. 15, 2005

SIKESTON — Jeff Archie of the Sikeston Department of Public Works received a cash award and plaque after being named Employee of the First Quarter. A cash award and plaque was also presented to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Austin Henley recognizing him as Sikeston DPS Employee of the First Quarter.

*

SIKESTON — Carroll Drake was recently recognized for 35 years of employment with Steward Steel Inc. Beginning his career at Steward Steel as a fabricator, Drake spent 25 years as plant manager of the door division. Currently he is employed in the Contract Sales Department.

*

SIKESTON — In June, Ed Dust began his tenure as director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our main responsibilities are to create jobs, jobs and more jobs,” Dust said.

10 years ago Feb. 15, 2015

SIKESTON — A Sikeston man faces multiple child pornography charges after his cell phone and other photo memory devices were turned into local law enforcement early this week. Edward Lee Freeland Jr., 34, of Sikeston was formally charged Wednesday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

*

SIKESTON — Girl Scout Cookie delivery has begun. Those who didn’t connect with a Girl Scout to place an order, or just want more, need not worry. From now until March 15, area Girl Scouts will continue to sell Girl Scout Cookies through direct sales, including door-to-door and at cookie booths outside area merchants.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. – The last time New Madrid County Central faced a conference opponent, things got ugly. With the league’s top team entering their home court on Friday, NMCC needed a win to stay afloat in the conference race and erase the bad taste of Poplar Bluff’s 34-point win 10 days before. The Eagles did both. Barely. NMCC thwarted a late Jackson surge and hung on for a 74-72 win on homecoming night, placing them in a three-way tie for first place within the SEMO Conference.