Looking Back in Time 2/11/25

60 years ago Feb 11, 1965

SIKESTON — The Rotary Club in their meeting Tuesday night, observed Boy Scout Week, when program chairman Jim Green explained the Scouting program in the Sikeston and narrated a film on the 1964 National Jamboree. His guests were Don Northcutt Jr., a Life Scout, and Gary Whitworth, a Cub Scout.

SIKESTON — Rob Mitchell, one of the best all around athletes Sikeston has had in recent years, signed his letter of intent with line coach Al Onofrio of Missouri University last night to ac- cept a full football scholarship.

40 years ago Feb. 11, 1985

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ralph Ebersole of Sikeston has been appointed vice president of operations of No- randa Aluminum Inc. Joining Noranda as quality control supervisor at New Madrid in March 1970, Ebersole was promoted to pot room superintendent in December 1970 and was made reduction operations manager in July 1972. He assumed full responsibility for the New Madrid operations in December 1982.

30 years ago Feb. 11, 1995

SIKESTON — Cub Scout Pack 240 toured the Department of Public Safety recently to get a first hand look at how police officers work. During one stop on their tour, Officer Shirley Smith explained the procedures officers used when arresting criminals.

20 years ago Feb. 11, 2005

SIKESTON — The Heartland Wrestling Club recently participated in the Ozark Tournament. Members of the club are: Chase Rodgers, Austin Bewley, Garrett Middleton, Trey Smith, Josh Stinnett, Trevor Wheatley, Zach Stinnett, Gage Barber, Cody Middleton, Jacob Stinnett, Blake Angle, Zack Shaw, Dusty Ruby, Levi Henson, Wesley McCol-lough, Darin Dicus and Josh Overall.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Lindenwood University, located in St. Charles, have gained two outstanding offensive and defensive football players in Caruthersville’s Plessie Ellitt and Adam Cecil. Recently, the two signed letters of intent to play for the already potent Lion program.

10 years ago Feb. 11, 2015

SIKESTON — A Stoddard County school will once again receive services from Sikeston Career and Technology Services next school year. The Sikeston R-6 Board of Education accepted Richland R-1 School District in Essex to the SCTC’s sending school program for the 2015-2016 school year. “They were in our program three years ago, and now indicated they liked to come back,” said Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tom Williams.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It still may be several weeks before New Madrid County has a first-district commissioner. When First District Commissioner Mark Baker was sworn in as presiding commissioner on Jan. 2, following his election to the office last November, a vacancy was created. Now, it is up to Gov. Jay Nixon to name the person to fill the unexpired term as first district commissioner.

CHARLESTON, Mo. – In typical fashion, Delfincko Bogan made a big splash. His near double-double wasn’t the cause. Neither was his team’s 83-69 win over Malden. No, Bogan saved his biggest news until after the court was cleared and everyone had left Charleston High School on Tuesday night. Bogan tweeted nearly an hour after his Bluejays defeated Malden that he has verbally committed to play basketball for Jacksonville State University. He could not be reached for comment at the time of his announcement.