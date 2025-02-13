Looking Back in Time, 2/13/25

60 years ago Feb. 13, 1965

MINER, Mo. — A new distribution center and warehouse is now under construction by the California Chemical Company’s Ortho Division for the M and M Grain Co. located in Miner. The building is to be completed in the near future. The new sales-storage outlet will have a working capacity of about 600 tons of fertilizer.

40 years ago Feb. 13, 1985

SIKESTON — The March of Dimes presented a certificate of appreciation to the Sikeston Kentucky Fried Chicken Wednesday. Restaurants in Dexter, Charleston, Jackson, both Cape Girardeau establishments and Cairo, Ill., will also be presented certificates. Kentucky Fried Chicken, the number one sponsor of the March of Dimes telethon, is being recognized for their outstanding support in 1984 to the the March of Dimes.

30 years ago Feb. 13, 1995

BERTRAND - Describing it as some of the worst abuse of animals they have ever seen, law enforcement and area Humane Society officials closed down a local dog breeding and kennel operation. Some 50 purebred and registered dogs were gathered from feces-filled pens and enclosures Thursday afternoon and taken to Humane Societies in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston

SIKESTON — New classrooms and the search for an assistant superintendent have been added to the Sikeston Public Schools 1995-96 goals. The Board voted Tuesday night to develop plans to construct 14 additional classrooms at the Kindergarten located on Salcedo Road. Also developed into the goals for 1995-96 is the addition of an assistant superintendent.

20 years ago Feb. 13, 2005

ORAN, Mo. — Forget Cupid. Many lovesick hopefuls this Valentine’s Day will be logging onto the Internet in an effort to find their one true love at one of thousands available online dating sites. Last October Kevin Rodgers of Oran launched SemoSingles.com in an effort to connect local people with each other. Currently SemoSingles.com has 237 active members. Rodgers said it took him about a year to develop the website. Since Nov. 18, the site has received 23,700 hits.

10 years ago Feb. 13, 2015

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County mother is on a mission to ensure every child’s teacher is equipped with the lifesaving skill of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. Rhonda Robert of Benton said it wasn’t until after her teenage son’s tragic death in June did she realize the importance of more people knowing how to administer CPR.

SIKESTON — Thursday’s high school assembly wasn’t looking to build pep for another sports contest but for a game everyone ends up playing: personal finances. Starting today and continuing through April 16, students from Sikeston High School will manage simulated personal finances as part of the H and R Block Budget Challenge, according to Christine Spurlock, business education instructor at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.