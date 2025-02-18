Looking Back in Time, 2-18-25

60 years ago Feb 18, 1965 SIKESTON — The new manager of Sterling Stores Inc., Vernon Martin, has taken over his duties as of Feb. 10. He will replace Gene Winters, who became manager of the store at Perryville after having been in Sikeston for the past seven years.

40 years ago Feb. 18, 1985

SIKESTON — The Ralph Williams Motor Co., Ford dealers locally, has gone out of business under that name and will be known as the Sikeston Ford Motor Company. Bryce Fisher and Clint Elledge, formerly of Lutesville, are the new owners and

*

SIKESTON — The Big Brother/Big Sister Organization was the recipient of a third check presented Thursday at the Bonanza Steak House in Miner. The check was donated to the organization by the Sikeston Rescue Mission.

30 years ago Feb. 18, 1995

BENTON, Mo. — “Mental healthcare services are greatly needed in Scott County,” said Ellie Knight, Scott County Community Mental Health Board of Trustee member. Because of this need, Knight and others in the healthcare field have sought to place a mill tax on the April ballot to fur- ther their work in the county.

*

WASHINGTON — The cost of mailing a first-class letter will jump from 20 cents to 22 cents on Sunday, and the Postal Service has issued a stamp to ensure adequate supplies for the rate hike.

20 years ago Feb. 18, 2005

CAPE GIRARDAEU, Mo. — The Sikeston girls basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 52-40 road victory against Cape Central. Sikeston junior Allison Blurton had the biggest night, scoring 21 points. She knocked down two buzzer-beating 3- pointers, one coming at the half to tie up the score and one from half-court to end the third quarter.

10 years ago Feb. 18, 2015

SIKESTON — Local snow response crews weren’t worried about the addi- tional inch or two in the forecast. The single-digit temps are the real problem with this storm. “We depend on two things to get rid of this precipitation,” said David Wyman, area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District. “We depend on plowing and we depend on chemicals. The plows work fairly well on snow. But the ice and sleet: it is hard to cut through that.”

*

SIKESTON — As auditions for the 10th annual Telethon Idol approach, organizers anticipate tapping the biggest talent yet. Auditions for the annual singing competition/fundraiser for the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center will take place Saturday at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau at the JC Penney wing.

*

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Seven Sikeston wrestlers will be heading to the Class 3 state meet after a district tournament weekend in Farmington. Sikeston also finished fourth as a team out of 15. Courtney Hawkins (138) was the lone district champion after a 13-3 major decision over Farmington’s Camron Haines in the title match. Garrett Middleton (126), Josh Stinnett (182) and Mitchell Garner (220) each made their respective championship matches and finished second. Javeon Bonner (120) and Luis Valdez (132) won their third place matches while Gage Barber (285) finished fourth. Top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state competition. The state wrestling meet will begin Thursday and continue into Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

*

SIKESTON —All of the high school basketball schedule for Tuesday was wiped out by winter weather. Some games have been postponed to a later date or canceled completely.