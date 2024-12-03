Looking Back in Time, 2-20-25

60 years ago Feb. 20, 1965

CHAFFEE, Mo. — The Sikeston Bull- dogs ended their two-game losing skid last night as they broke loose to down the Chaffee Red Devils 79-64. This gives the Bulldogs a 9-6 overall record for the season.

40 years ago Feb. 20, 1985

SIKESTON — Rehearsals are under way for the upcoming annual Sikeston Little Theatre spring production. This year’s play, “Inherit the Wind,” is a fiction drama based on the legendary “monkey trials.” The play is under the direction of Theedemae Cleek.

30 years ago Feb. 20, 1995

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The entrance to the Charleston Shopping Plaza on South Main Street continues to be a controversial issue with the bottom line being: Who will pay for needed improvements? Heavy traffic along the main thorough- fare has created a safety hazard, according to city officials. The city council believes the hazard could be eliminated with traffic signals.

SIKESTON — Four members of Sikeston High School’s varsity wrestling squad qualified for this year’s version of the state tournament, and for the two of them (Blake Sindle and Nathan Askew), it will be a brand new experience. Sikeston’s only senior qualifier Don Davis (145) has made the trip once before, and he believes his teammates will do fine as long as they remember why they’re there. “It’s going to be a new experience for both of them,” Davis said. “As long as they keep their heads screwed on tight, they ought to do all night.”

20 years ago Feb. 20, 2005

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will receive $36,000 through the Homeland Security grant program. Eighth District Representative Jo Ann Emerson and Missouri Senators Kit Bond and Jim Talent announced the funding through the federal program. The funds will be used to fund the fire operations and firefighter safety.

*

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sikeston senior heavyweight wrestler Joe Johnson will be vying for a third straight all- state finish at Mizzou Arena today after taking fourth last year and fifth as a sophomore.

10 years ago Feb. 20, 2015 BENTON, Mo. — The fourth installment in a paranormal romance novel series by a Scott County author will be released March 4. “Absolution,” — the fourth book in “The Three Crowns” series by Sonya Ray of Benton will continue to follow part-human Lizzie through her transition from teenager to adult and how she copes with change.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The county finally has its orders placed for equipment to replace was was lost during a tire fire last summer. Commissioners accepted the bids for five pieces of equipment for the county road and bridge department during their regular weekly meeting Thursday.

*

SIKESTON — Winter weather has wreaked havoc on area basketball schedules, including the Sikeston Bulldogs which had two games cancelled this week. But the Bulldogs were finally able to take to the court on Thursday and they didn’t seem to miss a beat as they defeated Bernie 81-60 on Senior Night at the Field House. Sikeston’s offense was clicking as well as it had all season as they drained a season-high 10 3-pointers on just 18 attempts while sinking 11 of 12 free throws.