Looking Back in Time 2/27/25

60 years ago Feb. 27, 1965

SIKESTON — Billy C. Hanna was elected president of the new Traveler Protection Association, Post “Q,” at the charter ceremony held at the Rustic Rock last night. The Sikeston Post is the 19th in Missouri, and one of 267 in the nation. The primary purpose of the association is the promotion of a safety program for the children of this area.

40 years ago Feb. 27, 1985

ORAN, Mo. — Ralph S. Heisserer of Oran has been awarded the Missouri Special Premier Seed Grower Award. He received his award at the 67th annual meeting of the Missouri Seed Improvement Association conducted Feb. 7-8 at Columbia.

30 years ago Feb. 27, 1995

SIKESTON — Sikeston Department of Public Safety personnel battled a fire that consumed both gas pumps and a vehicle at Quick-Chek, 1801 E. Malone, early yesterday evening. The fire is still under investigation.

*

SIKESTON — Melissa B. Deason, formerly of Sikeston, has been named to the 1994 fall semester President’s List for academic achievement at Butler County Community College. She was enrolled in 13 credit hours and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

20 years ago Feb. 27, 2005

SAN ANTONIO — Air Force Airman Jordan H. Cook has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. The son of Jane Cook of Chaffee, Mo., he is a 2004 graduate of Chaffee High School.

*

SIKESTON — It is one of those moments family members have waited so patiently for — the knowledge their soldiers are safely back on U.S. soil. After more than a year of service in Iraq, the approximate 500-member Missouri Army National Guard 1140th Engineer Battalion arrived Feb. 23 in Fort Riley, Kansas.

10 years ago Feb. 27, 2015

SIKESTON — The latest production by the Sikeston Little Theatre offers a twist on a classic fairy tale. Performances of “Snow Off-White” are set for 7 p.m. March 5-7 and 2 p.m. March 8 at the Sikeston Little Theatre located at S. Kingshighway. First-time Little Theatre Director Kara Kaminsky said it was the Theatre’s Board of Directors who suggested the production, which is a take on “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

BENTON — A Sikeston man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday in Scott County. John P. Burnett, 40, of Sikeston is charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and the class A misdemeanor of resisting arrest.