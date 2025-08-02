Looking Back in Time 2/8/25

60 years ago Feb 8, 1965

SIKESTON — Each member of Boy Scout Troop No. 43, sponsored by the Lions Club, was presented with a new yellow and blue neckerchief by the club at its meeting Wednesday noon. Clem Beal, president, made the presentations.

40 years ago Feb. 8, 1985

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — A bond issue proposal seeking $725,000 for additions and improvements to existing school buildings in the R-2 School District will be decided by voters in a special election Tuesday. Balloting for the proposal will be conducted in the lobby of the high school, 308 E. Walnut St.

LILBOURN, Mo. — Official observance of Scout Week will begin here Sunday morning when members of Lilbourn’s Boy Scout Troop No. 50 and Cub Pack No. 150 attend morning worship at the General Baptist Church. Flag raising ceremonies will be conducted each morning and Scouts and Cubs will have window displays in businesses throughout the city during the week.

30 years ago Feb. 8, 1995

SIKESTON — Five candidates are running for two available seats on the city council. The primary election will narrow the list. They are: Bill Mitchell, Mike Moll, Joe Gooch, Josh Bill and Lois McRill.

20 years ago Feb. 8, 2005

SIKESTON — Southeast Elementary School Good Characters are: Austin Fowler, Jared Boyd, Austin Lambert, Dhruvi Bhakta, Tanner Carlisle, Sarah Martin, Tori Miller, Briara Cohen, Harley Cooksey, Trakela Bradley, Cordarius Arterberry, Caleb Graham, Alexis Arthur, Alicia Bradley and Ashten Hardin.

SIKESTON — Dave Dirks, solid waste planner for the Bootheel Solid Waste Management District, represented the district’s board in presenting a plaque recently to outgoing board member, Walter Bizzell of Sikeston for his 12 years of service to the district. Bizzell retired the first of the year.

SIKESTON — VNA Community Services named Dorothy Siars “Homemaker of the Year” for out- standing care given to clients receiv- ing services in their home. Shari Smith, Annie Ivy and Doretha Visor were honored for 10 years of service. Also honored were Christy Stevens and Margaret King.

10 years ago Feb. 8, 2015

SIKESTON — Julia Montany isn’t dreaming the American dream, hers is much larger and a half world away. Montany has committed to serving in Africa for a year with the mission organization, SIM. Through the intercultural and multi-denominational organization, she will work with street children and orphans in SIM’s City Ministries in Jos, Nigeria.

MINER, Mo. — Local youth are gaining archery skills while aiming to make Christ the target of their lives through an international ministry offered at area churches. “It’s a fun program,” said James Guy, associate pastor of children and families at Miner Baptist Church. “It’s Christ-centered, but it’s also in a form where we get to shoot bows and arrows in the church.”

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs have been a team that has been searching for its identity for much of the season. Perhaps they are finding it at just the right time. The Bulldogs captured its sixth straight win with an 81-78 come-from-behind thriller over Poplar Bluff at Peters Gymnasium on Friday night.