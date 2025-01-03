Looking Back in Time, 3/1/25

60 years ago March 1, 1965

MOREHOUSE, Mo. — George Keith Cambron, Jackson Street, Morehouse, a student at Sikeston High School, has been awarded a Curators Freshman Award for the school year 1965-66 at the University of Missouri at Rolla.

40 years ago March 1, 1985

SIKESTON — Four new Welcome to Sikeston/Miner signs were installed during the year. The $4,600 project was instigated by the Sikeston Development Council’s Quality of Life Committee. Plans call for the lighting of the signs located at the Interstate 55 north and south entrances to the city and Interstate 57 and Highway 60 entrance to Sikeston and Miner.

30 years ago March 1, 1995

SIKESTON — Today, in observance of Principals’ Day, several local youngsters offered insights as to what a principal’s job entails. “I think Mr. (Gerald) Oliver is a pretty good principal but sometimes he’s in a grumpy mood and that’s when I leave him alone,” declared 10-year-old Sarah Reaves, a student at Matthews Elementary School. Ben Jones, 10, a student at Lee Hunter Elementary, said he didn’t think he would make a good principal. Mrs. (Kathy) Boldrey has a hard job. She runs the school and tells everyone to do things that will help us learn.”

SIKESTON — The Standard Democrat Calendar Girl for March is Jamie Lyn Lancaster, daughter of JoAnn Rand and Lynn Lancaster. Jamie was fourth runner-up in the Miss Sikeston contest. After graduation she plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

20 years ago March 1, 2005

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Investigators have determined the fire that destroyed the Chaffee General Baptist Church in the morning hours of Feb. 23 was accidental. Butch Amann, investigator with the state fire marshal’s office, said the blaze started with an aging furnace in the church’s basement. “I can’t tell you if it was a faulty control or a faulty burner,” Amann said, “but one of the furnaces showed some internal damage that led us to believe that something happened.” The furnaces were gas and the lines feeding

10 years ago

March 1, 2015

SIKESTON — Spring breaks will be shortened and the school year extended for some school districts as all were forced to cancel classes for several days following the recent winter storm. Since returning to school, some officials have been busy trying to decide when to make up the missed days. Last year inclement weather forced Sikeston R-6 School District to cancel classes on nine days. So far, this year has been much better, according to Superintendent Tom Williams.

SIKESTON — This year’s Mock City Council tabled a bill that would have required residents to license pets kept in the city — which might have been the best decision to make. A bill which would amend city code to establish a licensing program for dogs and cats in the city was discussed at length by the Mock City Council Friday as part of this year’s Ron Creed Memorial Youth in Government Day.