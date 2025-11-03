Looking Back in Time 3/11/25

60 years ago March 11, 1965

SIKESTON — A telegram was received from Sen. Stuart Symington, Sen. Edward V. Long and Congressman Paul C. Jones this morning announcing that the Sikeston Post Office is to be transferred to the Health, Education and Welfare Service for conveyance to Scott County School District. Lynn Twitty, superintendent of Sikeston schools, said it is planned to use the post office building, after remodeling, to expand the vocational education program and other uses deemed necessary.

40 years ago March 11, 1985

SIKESTON — Sikeston Regional Children’s Services is being spotlighted by the Sikeston Inter-Agency Council. The center assists the Juvenile Court with problems concerning children in Scott and Mississippi counties.

30 years ago March 11, 1995

BENTON, Mo. — The aging Scott County Jail is filled to capacity with inmates as well as personnel. It is not uncommon to see inmates in the foyer of the building, placing phone calls or being prepared for their incarceration. Deputies keep watch on the activities but are looking forward to a new facility that will prohibit an inmate presence in an area designated for civilian and jail personnel.

20 years ago March 11, 2005

HAMPTON, Va.— Tech. Sgt. William B. Myers, formerly of Sikeston, Mo., is the winner of the Air Combat Commands 2004 Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for his leadership and efforts in preparing his Air Force base for receiving the F/A-22 fighter aircraft. In Air Force lingo, this is known as “bed down.”

*

SIKESTON - Three times this year the Scott County Central Braves defeated the defending state champion Bell City Cubs. But the one time it really mattered, they couldn’t pull it off. With a 67-58 victory, Bell City is still the king of Class 1 for at least one more round as they defeated the Braves in a sectional game at the Field House on Tuesday night.

*

BENTON, Mo. —During the regular county commission meeting, Commissioner Jamie Burger said sales tax receipts for March are up $23,849.93 from March 2004.

10 years ago March 11, 2015

SIKESTON — Ninety percent of Sikeston High School’s class of 2014 are furthering their education or bettering their lives, according to data collected from November through January. Tiffany Morgan, A+ coordinator, provided the 180-day follow- up report for the class of 2014 during Tuesday’s regular Sikeston R-6 Board of Education meeting.

*

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Noranda has returned to the Missouri Public Service Commission with a proposal in the general electricity rate case for Ameren Missouri. Noranda, which operates an aluminum smelter at New Madrid, has sought a reduction in the amount of money it pays for electricity from the utility.