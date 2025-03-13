Looking Back in Time 3/13/25

60 years ago March 13, 1965

SIKESTON — Construction has begun on a microwave tower in Sikeston that will make the city a vital link to a communications chain extending from St. Louis to Memphis, Tenn., according to John Donoho, Southwestern Bell manager.

40 years ago March 13, 1985

SIKESTON — The Football Cardi- nal Big Red Line Cheerleaders were in Sikeston Saturday to promote the Fifth Annual Kenny Rogers United Cerebral Palsy Telethon, which is scheduled April 27-28 at the Chaney-Harris Cultural Center.

*

SIKESTON — Many residents have complained for the past three years that gas in Sikeston is higher than in the surrounding areas, and many have traveled to other towns in order to buy at lower prices. A sign showing prices of 99.9 cents for regular and $1.049 for unleaded was spotted in Sikeston on Friday.

30 years ago March 13, 1995

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County Commissioners have chosen an investment banking company to provide the financial expertise necessary to handle the bonds for the proposed jail. A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc. Investment Banking was awarded the job.

20 years ago March 13, 2005

SIKESTON — This year’s Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon poster children are: David Waggoner, Ellie Williams, Carter Gates, Brayden Bratton, Jacquelyn Roth and Madelyn Ressell.

*

SIKESTON— The Sikeston Bulldogs tennis team, district champions four of the last five years, will have little experience other than Marc Leible, who went 13-3 last year in singles competition while taking second in the district. He went 0-2 in the state tournament, which was his second appearance. “He’s a senior and a three-year varsity guy. He qualified for state the last two years and should be as good as anybody around,” said Sikeston coach Brian James.

10 years ago March 13, 2015

BENTON — Local women looking for some inspiration and fellowship this Lenten season may want to consider attending a new event later this month at a Scott County church. The women of St. Denis Parish in Benton will host their first “Daughters of God” dinner March 21 at the church parish center.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — As impressed as the Mississippi County officials are with a Sikeston man’s payment history on his debt to society, they are unable to forgive his jail bill. Jerry Rosson Jr. of Sikeston asked the Mississippi County Commission during their regular weekly meeting Thursday if they would reduce or forgive the $2,900 owed to the county for his stay in the Mississippi County Detention Center.