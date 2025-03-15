Looking Back in Time 3/15/25

60 years ago March 15, 1965

LILBOURN, Mo. — An open meeting for all persons interested in participating in the local Missouri Community Betterment program will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 18 in the Lilbourn City Hall.

40 years ago March 15, 1985

BENTON, Mo. — The Scott County Commission presented $900 Mon- day morning during a ceremony at the courthouse in Benton to the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation. The money will not be used for hospital stays, but for doctors’ visits, prescriptions to be filled and transportation for medical reasons.

30 years ago March 15, 1995

SIKESTON — A 1986 graduate of Sikeston High School, Lisa Lane attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She has been a child caseworker for the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Division for the past five years. The daughter of Timmy and Jessie Lane of Sikeston also participates in the Big Brother/Big Sister program and is a member of the Southeast Missouri Gang Task Force. Lane will be a guest speaker at the Daughters of Sunset anniversary celebration set for March 19.

*

SIKESTON — “If it wasn’t for this dental unit, I don’t know what we’d do. I thank God for people like them!” These simple words of gratitude are the feelings of Shirley Perry of Diehlstadt, whose granddaughter, Amanda, has been receiving services from the Elks Mobile Dental Unit since she was in kindergarten. Perry is not alone in her feelings. This is the 31st year the unit has provided dental services to Missouri residents.

20 years ago March 15, 2005

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Shirley Hall of East Prairie is one of three teachers slated to be honored Friday for Meritorious Service to Education by the Missouri State Teachers Association.

*

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Clark, formerly of Essex, Mo., is the new manager of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Jackson. Clark is a native of Essex and a graduate of Richland High School.

10 years ago March 15, 2015

SIKESTON — The five local children chosen as this year’s poster children for the 35th Annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon represent the various services the Center provides, but they’re also selected as a way to educate the community.

*

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Jarod Powell is a writer who is enjoying success at a young age. Powell’s recently released “Boys in Gilded Cages” -- his latest work and his first novel -- is meeting with strong acceptance. “Writing is my first love,” said Powell, who grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, and now lives in St. Louis.

*

SIKESTON — The public can get a closer look at Sikeston’s newest higher education facility. A ribbon cutting for the new location of Three Rivers-Sikeston is set for 10 a.m. March 20 at the new facility at 1400 S. Main. Following the ribbon cutting, an open house is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*

COLUMBIA, Mo. – It took two words from teammate Mikeal Walker to get Willie Jimerson going. The senior answered with 16 points in the fourth quarter after scoring just two in the first half to lead the New Madrid County Central Eagles to a 58-50 win over Madison Prep Friday during the third place game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.