Looking Back in Time 3/18/25

60 years ago March 18, 1965

SIKESTON — Dr. Lee O. Bruce was honored with a certificate of appreciation by James M. Beaird, chairman, Okeechobee District Boy Scouts.

40 years ago March 18, 1985

BENTON, Mo. — Alana Brazel and Shawn Eftink were chosen Homecoming Queen and King at Thomas W. Kelly High School on Feb. 8.

30 years ago March 18, 1995

SIKESTON — Marvin Jensen knows what death feels like. He felt it when a bullet zipped past his face as he landed on the beach at Iwo Jima. He still recalls the rush of the air as the bullet went just under his nose. But he was 19 then and, like so many of the teenage soldiers that fought for the U.S. Marines, he believed himself to be invincible. He kept moving up the beach as his comrades fell wounded. Although some World War II soldiers have expressed reservations about ever returning to places where they fought, Jensen is enthusiastic about visiting Iwo Jima again. “I want to go back and shake their hands,” he said. “The war is over, they aren’t our enemies,” he said about the Japanese whom Jensen got to know during the eight months as a member of the occupational forces. He and his wife, Kathleen, joined other members of his division in ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.

20 years ago March 18, 2005

NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid County Central Middle School’s January Students of the Month are: Jennifer Axtel, Rebecca Brown, Shelby Comer, Jalisa Johnson, Jessica Lornson, Justin Phelps, D.J. Russell, Britany Viverette and Trenton Makin.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The New Madrid County Central Varsity Academic Team earned second place at the Academic Invitational hosted by NMCC. Varsity team members are Joseph Duncan, Elias Borton, Woody Smelser and Cooper Jackson.

*

SIKESTON — First State Bank made a donation to the Kenny Rogers Childen’s Center in memory of Rich Wrather, who was a past board member and contributor to the Center.

10 years ago March 18, 2015

SIKESTON — It’s a ladies day out to learn, laugh and lunch. The second annual Sikeston Regional Women’s Show, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Miner Convention Center, promises to build on last year’s success, according to Kyla Evans, coordinator of the event and marketing manager for Sikeston Outlet Stores.

*

SIKESTON — A Sikeston man wanted in a March 7 shooting is in custody. Tevin Golden, 20, was taken into arrested Monday afternoon by officers with the Special Operations Group of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety after a search warrant was obtained for 162 Lee. According to DPS Capt. Jim McMillen, after officers surrounded the house, Golden came out peacefully.

*

COLUMBIA, Mo. – It took two words from teammate Mikeal Walker to get Willie Jimerson going. The senior answered with 16 points in the fourth quarter after scoring just two in the first half to lead the New Madrid County Central Eagles to a 58-50 win over Madison Prep Friday during the third place game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. “Mike said ‘take over’,” Jimerson said. “I’ve said it before, I’m the leader. I talk the talk and I have to walk the walk. That’s what I did. I took over.” Jimerson’s clutch performance gave NMCC it’s first third place finish in school history after reaching the final four for the fifth time overall. It was important for the Eagles to leave Columbia with at least one win after suffering a disheartening 63-61 loss in the semifinals to Strafford on Thursday.

*

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With his team feeling like its season was all but over after a disheartening semifinal loss, Advance forward Austin Ladd took it upon himself to provide the Hornets with a spark to end the season strong. With 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Class 1 third-place game, the 6-foot-2 junior caught a pass from senior Dalton Wilson at half court before dribbling all the way to the basket and finishing with an emphatic slam dunk while being fouled.