Looking Back in Time 3/20/25

60 years ago March 20, 1965

BENTON, Mo. — Aubrey Michael, county collector of Scott County, was elected as vice president of the Missouri County Collectors Association at a joint meeting of the collectors and treasurers held in Jefferson City. Michael has been tax collector for Scott County for the past six years

40 years ago March 20, 1985

SIKESTON — Heritage House cele- brated its annual St. Patrick’s Day party Friday night with the crowning of the new St. Patrick King. Chosen as the new king was Herman Hughes. Marion Thompson, Sikeston city councilman, was present to crown the royalty.

30 years ago March 20, 1995

SIKESTON — It takes a lot of creative talent to make 75 story book characters come to life on a 40-foot wall. Luckily, Sikeston has Del Harbin. The artist has spent countless hours painting a story book mural in the children’s section of the Sikeston Public Library.

*

SIKESTON — The James Bayou Cookers of East Prairie have donated $500 to the Kenny Rogers CP Center, designated for the purchase of a Play School gym. Beth Choate from the Center’s board of directors accepted the contribution from Teddy Bennett, who heads the group of “celebrated” chefs, whose membership include David Brewer, Harold Lemons, Drucella Burton, Alfreda Miller, Sidney Drummond and Jim Robinson.

*

SIKESTON — It takes a lot of creative talent to make 75 story book characters come to life on a 40-foot wall. Luckily, Sikeston has Del Harbin. The artist has spent countless hours painting a story book mural in the children’s section of the Sikeston Public Library.

20 years ago March 20, 2005

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. Danielle Harper, 16, daughter of Don and Debbie Harper of Sikeston, was crowned the 2005 East Prairie Valentine queen in the 16-18-year age division. First alternate was Catherine Presson, 16, daughter of Roy and Melinda Presson of Charleston. Second alternate was Cheyenne Wilson, 17, daughter of Vernon and Patricia Wilson of Campbell.

10 years ago March 20, 2015

SIKESTON — Students and staff at Southeast Elementary in Sikeston enjoyed a day to dress like farmers Thursday as part of the school’s new program which focuses on careers. “This is just a fun and new exposure to what careers are in our own community,” said Leanna Kinder, counselor at Southeast Elementary in Sikeston.