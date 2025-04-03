Looking Back in Time 3/4/25

60 years ago March 4, 1965

MORLEY, Mo. — The sophomore class of Morley High School has selected John R. Lee, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Lee of Morley, to represent the class on the Sophomore Pilgrimage to Jefferson City, sponsored by the Morley Study Club. The faculty chose the upper five of the class according to their grades and the class selected Lee.

40 years ago March 4, 1985

SIKESTON — Sikeston will participate in Tuesday’s statewide tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Planning Week March 4-8.

30 years ago March 4, 1995

CHARLESTON, Mo. — County Assessor Ed DeField’s inability to inform the County Commission how $4,000 requested for his budget this year was to be used apparently led the commission to trim that amount from the assessor’s budget. That decision brought Larry Hickson of the State Tax Commission to Thursday’s County Commission meeting. Hickson informed the commissioners if no agreement can be reached on the local level, the matter will have to be decided by the Circuit Court judge.

* * *

SIKESTON — Falcon Cable TV announced Wednesday that cable subscribers can expect to experience brief periods of degraded reception and satellite delivered cable channels between now and March 9 during the hours of 2-5 p.m. due to solar interference. According to Chief Engineer Kevin Goetz, solar interference is an inherent part of satellite operations which occurs twice each year.

20 years ago March 4, 2005

LILBOURN, Mo. — Students of the Month for January at Lilbourn Elementary School were Travon Ransom, Michaela Townsend, Lane Chamberlain, Alecia Nelson, Robert Evans and Charmaine Maxwell.

* * *

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A member of the Missouri State Water Patrol dive team searched for firearms using metal detectors in the Robert G. Delaney Lake, also known by area residents as “Big Lake,” near Charleston. The search was a joint effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety to follow up on an ongoing weapons violation investigation.

10 years ago March 4, 2015

SIKESTON — Sikeston Department of Public Works equipment purchases received the green light from the Sikeston City Council members during the Council’s regular monthly meeting Monday. Jay Lancaster, public works director for the city, said he had held off on some purchases to see how the fiscal year went but having passed the halfway point, he recommended the city replace one of its two large tractors, the Parks Division skid steer loader and the Department of Public Works administrative vehicle.

* * *

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County crews will work around the clock on snow removal efforts for this winter weather event. How the Scott County Highway Department can do a better job at clearing snow and ice from county roads is a recurring topic of discussion by the County Commission, Jamie Burger, presiding commissioner, said during the Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday.