Looking Back in Time, 3/6/25

60 years ago March 6, 1965

SIKESTON — L.M. Standley has been appointed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as one of six named to the Commission on Higher Education for Missouri, to served until Oct. 31, 1965.

* * *

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The Charleston R-1 Board of Education announced the appointment of Clinton H. Pope as principal of Charleston High School for the next school year.

40 years ago March 6, 1985

BENTON, Mo. — Many Scott County voting precincts have been combined for Tuesday’s election which will decide whether or not a one-quarter sales tax increase will be implemented.

30 years ago March 6 1995

SIKESTON — Sikeston High School students were introduced to the workings of the city Friday. And students involved in the annual Student Government Day program had only positive things to say. “I was kinda nervous at first because I didn’t know what to expect. But once everyone started participating, it reminded me of a student council meeting,” said Lizzie Barkett, junior, who served as mayor for the day.

* * *

SIKESTON — More than a 1,000 Bulldog fans traveled to the University of Missouri-St. Louis Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Hazelwood Central, 59-58, in a thrilling comeback to earn a shot at the state title.

20 years ago March 6, 2005

SIKESTON — In keeping with its annual tradition, Clines Island Baptist Church presented pins to members who had perfect Sunday school attendance for the past year. Della Graham was honored with her second pin; Pat Baldwin received her 19th pin; Marian Ledbetter was presented her 24th pin; and Ron Ledbetter, pastor, received his 42nd pin.

* * *

SIKESTON — Sikeston Home-coming queen is LaRaven Newman. Her court includes Amber Coffey, Madolyn Lewis, Lauren Davis and Courtney Nailling.

* * *

SIKESTON — Mykah Bryan was crowned Junior Miss in the Winter Princess Scholarship Pageants, con-ducted recently at the Albritton-Mayer Cultural Center in Sikeston.

* * *

SIKESTON — The Christian Academy participated in the Jump Rope for Heart event at the YMCA. The children raised more than $2,100.

10 years ago March 6, 2015

SIKESTON — Parents and community member groups want what’s best for their children, which is why many are hosting party-themed events this month to raise funds for their schools — and anyone can join in the fun. Some local schools like St. Henry in Charleston and The Christian Academy in Sikeston had their annual dinner auctions earlier this year, but other schools like St. Francis Xavier in Sikeston, St. Denis in Benton and Immaculate Conception in New Madrid are gearing up for their annual fundraisers.

* * *

HAYTI, Mo. — Ice and snow-covered roadways continued to challenge motorists Thursday, especially those trav-eling along Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55 at the 19.4 mile-marker as southbound motorist Terry E. Whited, 40, of Cookville, Tenn., struck the rear of the southbound tractor-trailer driven by Michael K. Driscoll, 49, of Gatlinburg, Tenn.