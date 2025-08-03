Looking Back in Time, 3/8/25

60 years ago March 8, 1965

DEXTER, Mo. — The Stoddard County Rescue Fund Drive has gone over the top with $3,500 collected, according to Bryant Hubbard, county Civil Defense director.

40 years ago March 8, 1985

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. John Ashcroft on Tuesday signed into law a bill passed by the Missouri Legislature which calls for the mandatory used of seat belts throughout the state. Missouri became the fourth state to enact a law requiring motorists to wear seat belts.

30 years ago March 8 1995

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County’s voting population increased by 500 applicants in January. With the April 4 ballot offering issues ranging from a vote on a 1/2-cent sales tax to fund construction of a new jail in Benton and for law enforcement to a mill tax to fund mental health to the formation of a public water district and municipal elections, Scott County Clerk Rita Milam would like to see even more residents become registered voters. However, the deadline to register to vote on the April 4 ballot is 5 p.m.

* * *

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — “Boats’s a coming ‘round the bend.” That will be the cry of Caruthersville and Aztar Corp. officials Thursday when the “City of Caruthersville” makes its first appearance in Southeast Missouri. The riverboat will house the Casino Aztar, a gambling operation in downtown Caruthersville.

20 years ago

March 8, 2005

SIKESTON — Lee Hunter Elementary announced the Reading Counts leaders for February. Elizabeth Hay, first grade, had 421 points; Elizabeth Blanton, second grade, 371 points; Harper Bryant, third grade, 645 points; and Ryan Norton, fourth grade had 767 points.

* * *

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - More than 90 Boy Scouts were recognized at Southeast Missouri State University for achieving Boy Scouts’ highest rank of Eagle during 2004. New Eagle Scouts from the Sikeston area included Matt Deane, Clay Deane, Trey Oetting and Ryan Oetting from Troop 41; and Ross Sindle from Troop 59.

* * *

SIKESTON — David Terrell was named the Bootheel Counseling Services “Employee of the Year” for 2004.

10 years ago March 8, 2015

SIKESTON — Hard to think green with all the white around, but don’t forget: Historic Downtown Sikeston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival is set for March 14, rain or shine. Weather forecasters are predicting temperatures in the 50s with a chance of some precipitation on the event day, according to Kathy Medley, event chair for Historic Downtown Sikeston.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. — There is no promise of a rainbow and a pot of gold for the annual New Madrid Chamber of Commerce Banquet set for St. Patrick’s Day, but the event still has much to offer according to longtime Chamber member Shirley Perry. The annual event, this year scheduled for March 17, is a chance to honor the many people who serve the community, she said.

* * *

SIKESTON — Sikeston Bulldogs finally got a measure of payback on Friday night with a resounding 75-43 win over second-seeded Cape Central Tigers in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament at the Field House.