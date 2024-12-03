Looking Back in Time, Feb. 22

60 years ago

Feb. 22, 1965

SIKESTON — Samuel Hunter of Sikeston, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Hunter, was among 51 students named to the dean’s list in the Loyola University College of Business Administration for the 1964 fall semester.

40 years ago

Feb. 22, 1985

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A lawsuit filed against the New Madrid County R-1 School Board of Education was dropped Tuesday by the group which filed it. The court dropped the suit without prejudice and at no cost to the plaintiff. The suit challenged the method of funding proposed by the district for the construction of a third building on the New Madrid County Central High School East Campus.

30 years ago

Feb. 22, 1995

SIKESTON — The merger of one of Sikeston’s oldest businesses was announced today creating a new financial leader in the community. Officials with Mercantile Bancorporation Inc. announced that Mercantile and the privately held Sikeston-based AmeriFirst Bancorporation Inc. will join expanding Mercantile’s presence in Southeast Missouri.

*

CHARLESTON, Mo. — They come in flocks, create noise, waste and possibly health problems, plus wreak havoc on farmers’ crops. “They” are black birds nuisance in town and in the country. Steps are under way for a concentrated effort to control the pesky birds, Mike Mick of Bootheel Resource Conservation and Development told the Mississippi County Commission on Thursday.

20 years ago

Feb. 22, 2005

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mississippi County commissioners passed the county’s 2005 budget during their regular meeting Thursday. Total revenues for the county are projected at $5,799,773.41 in the budget with $6,593,781.84 in expenditures budgeted for an operating deficit of $794,008.43 for 2005. “The cumulative fund balance as of Jan. 1, 2005, totaled $1,506,252.29, thus the net funds available for appropriation are sufficient to cover the annual operating deficit,” according to Junior DeLay county clerk and budget officer for the county.

*

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Tommy, Trey and Jarrett Lawfield were honored at the meeting of the New Madrid County Soil and Water Conservation District as the “Farmers of the Year.”

10 years ago

Feb. 22, 2015

BENTON, Mo. — Senior citizens who could use a tax break should plan a trip to the Scott County Courthouse Tuesday. Those who are age 65 or over, or a widow age 60 or over, receiving surviving spouse benefits, may qualify for the Missouri Rent and Property Tax Credit, according to Mark Hensley, Scott County collector.

*

SIKESTON — Even if clowning around or cooking aren’t your thing, the SEMO Shriners might be. The SEMO Shrine Club is again gearing up for their annual membership drive, according to Gregg Price, president of the local Shriners.