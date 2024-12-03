All sections
Local SportsMarch 21, 2025

ACU’s Dontrez Williams, former Sikeston standout, testing transfer market

Dontrez Williams, a standout freshman for Abilene Christian and former Sikeston star, enters the transfer portal. After a strong debut season, Williams seeks a new opportunity to showcase his skills.

Staff Reports
Abilene Christian guard Dontrez Williams (6) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Abilene Christian guard Dontrez Williams (6) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft ~ AP

Abilene Christian freshman Dontrez Williams has entered the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after a promising debut season.

Dontrez Williams, a rising talent out of Sikeston, has entered the transfer portal after a strong freshman season at Abilene Christian.

Williams, who earned a spot on the Western Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team, made an immediate impact for the Wildcats, playing in all 31 games while averaging 5.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and more than one steal per game. His ability to make winning plays, as noted by ACU head coach Brette Tanner, helped him carve out a key role despite competing with veteran transfers for minutes. Now, Williams is looking for his next opportunity.

Before making his mark at the college level, Williams was a standout at Sikeston, where he established himself as one of the area’s premier players. His high school career showcased his all-around game, athleticism, and ability to deliver in big moments.

As a senior, Williams was dominant, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 59 percent from the field, knocked down 47 three-pointers at a 33 percent clip, and converted 75 percent of his free throws. His scoring ability and defensive presence made him one of Missouri’s top players, earning him all-state honors for the second straight year.

His junior season was equally impressive, as he averaged 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, three steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. He also displayed his shooting range, leading Sikeston with 66 made threes while continuing to be a force on both ends of the court. Even as a sophomore, Williams was already a go-to player, leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

During his three years as a key contributor, Sikeston won two conference championships and two district titles while compiling a 67-21 record.

Williams’ combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility made him one of the most dynamic players in program history, cementing his legacy before making the jump to the college game.

His decision to transfer now presents a new chapter in his career. After proving himself at ACU, Williams has the opportunity to find a program that fits his playing style and long-term goals.

With his mix of scoring ability, defensive instincts, and experience, he will undoubtedly be a sought-after addition for programs looking to bolster their backcourt.

As Williams weighs his options, his journey from Sikeston to the next level continues to be one of perseverance and growth.

Wherever he lands, his track record suggests he’ll be ready to make an impact.

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsMar. 19
Home Runs and Heritage: Blaire Riley set to build on family'...
Local SportsMar. 19
Brady Swims earns his chance with Carl Sandburg College
Local SportsMar. 16
Sikeston's comeback falls short to Webster Groves in Class 5...
Local SportsMar. 14
Jadis Jones enters transfer portal
Related
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to Saturday title game
Local SportsMar. 14
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to Saturday title game
Weather prompts change: Sikeston vs. Webster Groves basketball game moved to Saturday
Local SportsMar. 14
Weather prompts change: Sikeston vs. Webster Groves basketball game moved to Saturday
A life of lessons: How 14-year-old JJ Bledsoe's legacy continues to inspire
Local SportsMar. 14
A life of lessons: How 14-year-old JJ Bledsoe's legacy continues to inspire
‘He’s one tough dude:’ Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking as good as new on the diamond
Local SportsMar. 13
‘He’s one tough dude:’ Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking as good as new on the diamond
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
Local SportsMar. 13
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
Local SportsMar. 13
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
Local SportsMar. 13
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
Puxico boys collapse, Canton pounces late to claim Tigers’ first championship bid
Local SportsMar. 13
Puxico boys collapse, Canton pounces late to claim Tigers’ first championship bid
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy