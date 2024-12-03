Abilene Christian freshman Dontrez Williams has entered the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after a promising debut season.

Williams, who earned a spot on the Western Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team, made an immediate impact for the Wildcats, playing in all 31 games while averaging 5.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and more than one steal per game. His ability to make winning plays, as noted by ACU head coach Brette Tanner, helped him carve out a key role despite competing with veteran transfers for minutes. Now, Williams is looking for his next opportunity.

Before making his mark at the college level, Williams was a standout at Sikeston, where he established himself as one of the area’s premier players. His high school career showcased his all-around game, athleticism, and ability to deliver in big moments.

As a senior, Williams was dominant, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 59 percent from the field, knocked down 47 three-pointers at a 33 percent clip, and converted 75 percent of his free throws. His scoring ability and defensive presence made him one of Missouri’s top players, earning him all-state honors for the second straight year.

His junior season was equally impressive, as he averaged 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, three steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. He also displayed his shooting range, leading Sikeston with 66 made threes while continuing to be a force on both ends of the court. Even as a sophomore, Williams was already a go-to player, leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

During his three years as a key contributor, Sikeston won two conference championships and two district titles while compiling a 67-21 record.

Williams’ combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility made him one of the most dynamic players in program history, cementing his legacy before making the jump to the college game.

His decision to transfer now presents a new chapter in his career. After proving himself at ACU, Williams has the opportunity to find a program that fits his playing style and long-term goals.

With his mix of scoring ability, defensive instincts, and experience, he will undoubtedly be a sought-after addition for programs looking to bolster their backcourt.

As Williams weighs his options, his journey from Sikeston to the next level continues to be one of perseverance and growth.

Wherever he lands, his track record suggests he’ll be ready to make an impact.