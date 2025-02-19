ST. CLAIR, Mo. — Before this season, Kelly had never fielded a wrestling team. Now, it has a state qualifier.

Freshman Andie Munoz didn’t just wrestle her way through a grueling 140-pound bracket during the Class 1, District 1 Meet — she wrestled through doubt, inexperience and the unknown. Every step she took on the mat wasn’t just for herself but for the future of a program still being built.

“I think one of the biggest challenges being Kelly’s first-year wrestler is having that pressure on you to not mess up,” Munoz said. “Whatever you do in the first season will set a path for future seasons and future wrestlers.”

If that’s true, then the Lady Hawks’ future just found its first cornerstone.

Munoz opened the tournament with a dominant showing, needing just 55 seconds to pin Roosevelt’s Caitlyn Rogers in a quarterfinal match. The quick finish was no accident — Munoz saw her opportunity and took it.

“During that match, I was waiting for an opening in her movement to get some sort of a snap down or anything to get her down so I could get on top, try to dominate the match, and flip her over for the pin,” Munoz said.

The semifinals presented a different challenge. Munoz squared off against Ste. Genevieve’s Keely Fallert, a more experienced opponent who was able to capitalize on hesitation. Munoz battled but was pinned late in the second period. Looking back, she knew exactly where the match slipped away.

“Something that I think I could have changed is my confidence during the match,” she said. “There were moments where I could’ve shot or done something, but I was just too scared to do it. I think if I would’ve gone with it, maybe the match would’ve gone better.”

With her state hopes on the line in the consolation semifinals, Munoz left no room for hesitation. Fueled by the frustration of her previous match, she overwhelmed Jayla Goins-West (Lift for Life Academy Charter) in just 36 seconds to lock in her state qualification.

“The key thing in that match was I had lost the previous match,” Munoz said. “I used the anger as motivation and just focused on winning, no matter what it took.”

The third-place match against Dani Gullet (Festus) was the final hurdle. Munoz fought hard but was eventually pinned in the second period, settling for fourth in the district but earning a well-deserved trip to the state tournament. It wasn’t just about the physical battle—this one was a test of mental toughness.

“I think the biggest challenge for me in that match was knowing she was a junior,” Munoz said. “Just because someone is an upperclassman doesn’t mean they’re better, but as a freshman and first-time wrestler, it made me second-guess myself. Hopefully, in the future, I won’t let that kind of thing affect me or cause me to overthink.”

Now, Munoz enters the state tournament with a clean slate, ready to embrace the experience and what it has to offer. The intensity of state competition will test her on every level, both physically and mentally, but for Munoz, the journey is just as important as the outcome. She’s already proven herself in districts, and now it’s about taking it all in and learning from the experience.

“I don’t have any specific goals,” she said. “I’m just excited to go and get the experience of being at state and will be happy with whatever the outcome is.”

In addition to Munoz’s historic qualification, two other Kelly wrestlers competed in the district meet but did not advance to the state tournament.

Kendall Munoz, wrestling in the 130-pound weight class, faced a tough opponent in the quarterfinals, falling to Kendra Baker (Park Hills Central) by pin in 2:25. In the consolation round, she was eliminated after a 1:11 pin by Kaihlynn Julius (St. Pius X – Festus).

Rivers Mason, competing at 135 pounds, also faced early exits. Mason was pinned in just 24 seconds by Trinity Butler (Festus) in the quarterfinals. In the consolation round, Mason lost to Joie Shirey (Pacific) by pin in 22 seconds, bringing his tournament run to a close.

While Munoz’s qualification to state marks a major milestone for Kelly’s inaugural wrestling program, her teammates are gaining crucial experience that will help build the competitive foundation for the program’s future.”