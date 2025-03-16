Brady Swims earns his chance with Carl Sandburg College

SIKESTON — Size, arm strength, and the ability to play multiple positions—these were the first things that caught the attention of Carl Sandburg baseball coach Brandon Porter.

Last summer, Brady Swims, a 2024 graduate of New Madrid County Central, found himself in limbo about his baseball future. With conversations underway with several schools, the direction of his next move was uncertain—until Porter recognized the untapped potential Swims brought to the table.

“After discussing some things with coach Porter, I knew Carl Sandburg was a place I could see myself,” Swims said. “He made it clear that he wanted me to attend there and it was a place where I could improve my skills.

“It means the world to me to be able to play college baseball,” he continued. “I have wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid and I am extremely blessed. I want to thank all my teammates and coaches over the years, and my parents and my girlfriend for always being there for me during the hard times and always pushing me to be a better person and player.”

For Swims, it was a matter of finding the right fit, a place that would push him to grow while providing a clear path forward.

“I knew in my mind that I was going to get the opportunity to play at the next level,” Swims said. “It was just a matter of finding the right fit for me. [Charleston Fighting Squirrels] coach Michael Minner helped a lot about reaching out to colleges, and he was a big reason why Carl Sandburg reached out to me.”

Minner only coached Swims for a single season, but in that short time, he saw all of the qualities of a promising player at the next level.

“Brady is a humble kid and an extremely hard worker,” Minner said. “He’s a super teammate and he wants to win. To be successful you have to want to win. It was more important for us to win than for him to have a good performance. Those types of kids are the backbone of winning programs.”

That culture, cultivated over years of dedication and discipline, was built on fostering athletes who weren't just capable of making plays on the field, but also knew how to carry themselves off it.

“We build our program around good human beings,” Minner said. “We know when we send kids off they are going to be productive citizens. Brady is no different. He fits the mold of what it takes to be a Fighting Squirrel. We’re not always for everyone, but we’ve had a good run of having good baseball players who win at life.”

Minner’s confidence in Swims’ ability to succeed at the next level was clear early on, but it was during the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau last summer that Swims proved he was ready. Against top-tier competition, he demonstrated the poise and skill needed to excel at the collegiate level.

“I knew he was capable but he really shined,” Minner said. “We were on the big stage and he dominated. I knew at that point, he was going to be just fine at the next level.

When it came time for Swims to explore colleges, the road wasn’t always clear, but Minner worked tirelessly to help guide him. Through his connections, Minner was able to connect Swims with Carl Sandburg.

“We got him the chance to visit, and he loved it,” Minner said. “You never know for sure if it’s the right fit, but opportunities are what it’s all about. Brady’s taken full advantage of his, and that’s what matters. I’m proud of him and excited for what’s ahead. It’s always rewarding when things work out.”

Swims’ approach to the game has always been what separated him from others, according to Minner. A player who listens intently and wants to improve constantly, Swims showed from day one that he was serious about his development.

“Brady is a great listener and soaks up every word,” Minner said. “He wants to be successful, and anything you tell him that will make him better he’s going to try.”

Now as a freshman with the Chargers, Swims has already earned his place in the starting rotation. It wasn’t luck that got him there; it was his tireless commitment to refining his game.

“I’m never surprised by the success of our kids.,” Minner said. “Sometimes I get disappointed if they don’t stick it out, but when we send someone off I know they are going to have a chance to be successful. I knew Brady had a chance to be really good. With a few improvements to his game, he has a chance to be even better. I’m excited to see where the game takes him.”

Swims joined the program expecting to contribute early, but his ability to contribute in multiple areas—both on the mound and at the plate—has surprised even him.

“I came in expecting to help with my bat, but I wasn’t expecting to pitch as much as I have,” Swims said. “It’s been a great experience to get those opportunities. Hard work has paid off, and I’ve earned my spot.”

Adjusting to the demands of college baseball was no small feat. From the grueling weightlifting sessions to the constant attention to both schoolwork and baseball, Swims has had to develop a new level of discipline.

“The biggest adjustment has been the workload,” Swims said. “Classes, homework, practices, and lifting—it all adds up. Baseball is a year-round commitment, and it’s constant work. But it’s worth it, and I know it’s all part of the process of getting better.”

Swims credits the Chargers’ coaching staff for significantly improving both his physcial strength and and overall athleticism, elements crucial to succeeding at the college level.

“Since arriving, I have definitely gotten stronger because of all the weight training we do,” Swims said. “They have really helped me by working with me on my pitching mechanics. They have also helped me take a strive forward defensively by helping me become more athletic.”

As Swims continues to develop physically, Porter sees a clear path for him to become an even greater asset to the team.

“The weight room can be the X Factor for him,” Porter said. “ If he continues to work hard and be coachable he can be a real force on the mound for us. He'll also get a chance to play some third base, and we hope he continues to grow at that too.”

Swims took the mound for his college debut on March 14 against Southeastern Community College, but it wasn’t the start he had in mind. The Chargers fell 29-4, and Swims faced 17 batters over two innings, giving up nine earned runs on seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

The box score might not be pretty, but Swims isn’t the type to let one rough outing define him. It’s all part of the process—getting hit with the tough lessons so he can learn and grow for what’s ahead.

Carl Sandburg will travel to Rock Valley College for a doubleheader on Friday, March 21.