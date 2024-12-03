Built for the Moment: Charleston eyes another postseason run

CHARLESTON, Mo. — In the eyes of many, Charleston’s 12-10 record is all they see—a team that’s had a tough season and is not favored heading into the district tournament.

But the Blue Jays know one thing when the postseason time comes: It’s not about how you start — it’s about how you finish, and with a rich history that includes 12 state championships, 24 Final Four appearances, and a current streak of 14 consecutive district championships, they know that no matter the odds when the postseason begins, this is where they always find their best.

The Road to the Postseason: Growing through Adversity

Charleston's journey this season has been a mix of highs and lows, with a few key lessons learned along the way, and the team’s record doesn’t tell the full story.

Six of their ten losses have been by six points or fewer—games that could have gone the other way with a few different bounces. An overtime loss to Jackson further shows that Charleston has consistently competed against top-tier teams. It’s these close contests that have shaped this team, teaching them how to win when every possession counts.

"We feel like if the ball bounces a different direction a few times, or we knocked down a couple more shots, we could easily have more wins,” said Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams. “But the losses are part of the process, and we’re better for it.”

Charleston's ability to learn from these close calls speaks to the maturity they've gained as the season has gone on. Every tough loss has been a chance to improve their mental toughness and sharpen their execution, especially in tight, high-pressure situations that the postseason will inevitably bring.

But it’s not just the close losses that have prepared them. Charleston has faced a brutal schedule, taking on the best competition they could find. Playing in the SEMO Conference alone is a tough test, but they didn’t stop there. To open the season, the Blue Jays faced Marion (21-6), the No. 12 ranked team in Arkansas, at the Riverbend Classic at New Madrid County Central High School. For a team still trying to find its identity—one without their top returning scorer in Tayshon Clark—that’s as tough a start as you could ask for.

“We knew coming into the season that we were young,” Williams said. “There was a completely different dynamic and it was going to take some time for us to really find our footing.”

A Win, But Room for Growth

Charleston (12-10, 3-3 SEMO) secured a 62-50 victory over Leopold (16-9, 6-1 Mississippi Valley) on February 17, but the team’s performance left something to be desired.

After trailing 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, the Blue Jays regained control in the second, building an 11-point halftime lead.

Still, Williams saw areas where the performance could have been sharper.

“Overall, a win is a win, but we weren’t as aggressive and focused as I would have liked,” he said. “We still did what it took to win—executing and getting stops—but I really hope we can come out and show more dominance moving forward.”

Despite shooting just 36 percent from the field (26-of-73) and 33 percent from the free-throw line (4-of-12), Charleston managed to secure the win. Deshaun Henderson led the team with 17 points, adding nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Treshaun Schandon posted a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 14 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Trenez Lane contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Tayshon Clark: The X-Factor

Charleston’s recent surge has been fueled by the return of senior Tayshon Clark. His presence has injected a new level of energy and confidence into the team, bringing both size and skill to the floor. Standing taller, stronger, and with a refined game, Clark has quickly become one of the most important players on the roster as they enter postseason play.

“We’ve grown, and we’re ready to prove it,” Williams said. “He gives us the versatility and confidence we need to compete with anyone.”

Clark’s impact has been evident since his return. Last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. While he's only played in eight games this season, Clark has made an immediate impact, averaging 10.9 points on 58 percent shooting from the field, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 assists per game.

Clark dominated in a Valentine’s Day win over Woodland (19-5, 6-0 Stoddard County), scoring 27 points. He not only led offensively but also contributed five rebounds, three steals, a block, and an assist, showcasing his all-around game. His performance was critical in helping the Blue Jays bounce back from an earlier loss to the Cardinals in the Southeast Missouri Christmas Tournament.

But it’s not just Clark that makes this team dangerous. Charleston boasts a well-rounded roster with multiple contributors who can step up in big moments. Sophomore Treshaun Schandon leads the team with 14.1 points per game, adding 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, and 2.0 assists per game. Schandon’s all-around game has been a huge factor in Charleston’s success.

Another sophomore, Trenez Lane, is averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.9 assists. Lane’s ability to score, defend, and distribute the ball adds a key dimension to the Blue Jays’ attack.

Senior Deshaun Henderson, with his 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, brings a physical presence inside. Henderson, a former conference lineman of the year in football, uses his size and strength to dominate in the paint.

Freshman Da'Kyrious Williams has contributed 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, showing maturity beyond his years. Sophomore Shilyn Henderson has added 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, providing energy and versatility.

With junior Martavious Biles and senior Adrian Rodgers also stepping up, Charleston has built a balanced, deep roster that relies on contributions from every player.

A New Challenge: The District Tournament & Ready for the Moment

The MSHSAA Class 3, District 3 Tournament at Bloomfield begins Monday, Feb. 24, with second-seeded Charleston facing seventh-seeded Advance (7-15, 1-6 Stoddard County) at 4:30 p.m. The opening day also features third-seeded Bernie (15-7, 4-1 Stoddard County) taking on sixth-seeded Oran (9-14, 4-3 Scott-Mississippi) at 6 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Bloomfield (9-13, 1-5 Stoddard County) squaring off against fifth-seeded Chaffee (15-9, 4-2 Scott-Mississippi) at 7:30 p.m.

Top-seeded Puxico (23-1, 5-0 Stoddard County) received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Bloomfield/Chaffee matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

For the Blue Jays, this is more than just another district tournament—it’s a chance to remind everyone why they’ve been a perennial powerhouse. Charleston may not be the favorite, but that only fuels the fire.

This marks just the second time in the last 15 seasons that Charleston enters the district tournament without the No. 1 seed. The last time? 2022—the same year they went on to win a state championship.

“Not only are our guys fired up to try to keep the streak alive, but also show that our record doesn’t mean we are a bad team,” Williams said. “Nobody wants to be part of the team that ended the streak. But on the flip side, I’m sure every other team wants to be one that ends the streak.”

As the district tournament approaches, Charleston isn’t distracted by the opinions of outsiders or its seeding. This team knows exactly who it is: battle-tested, built for pressure, and ready to prove its place among the best. While the Blue Jays’ storied history speaks for itself, this new group has its own story to write.

Now, it’s about proving what they’ve known all along—when the lights get bright, they’re built to perform.