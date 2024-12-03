All sections
C3D1: Caruthersville pulls away late from upset-minded Kelly

Caruthersville overcame a tough challenge from Kelly with a strong fourth-quarter press to secure an 83-71 victory in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 semifinals. The Tigers will face East Prairie in the district championship.

Sammy Bryant (3) shoots during Caruthersville's 83-71 win over Kelly in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Sammy Bryant (3) shoots during Caruthersville's 83-71 win over Kelly in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.Dennis Marshall ~ dmarshall@standard-democrat.com

BENTON, Mo. — Caruthersville survived a serious scare from Kelly, but a relentless fourth-quarter press flipped the game as the Tigers (14-9, 4-1 Bootheel) pulled away for an 83-71 win in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Hawks’ (7-20, 1-8 Scott-Mississippi) upset bid was alive and well heading into the final quarter, but a string of turnovers unraveled everything as the tournament’s top seed busted the game wide open in a matter of minutes.

Jermonte Alexander and Sammy Bryant each scored 19 points to lead Caruthersville, and Quawnterrious McVay added 16.

Ross Peters scored a game-high 22, while Skyler Still added 16 and Grady Hall contributed 12.

However, 24 total turnovers plague Kelly.

Caruthersville will take on second-seeded East Prairie (21-5, 6-1 Scott-Mississippi) in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.

CARUTHERSVILLE 83, KELLY 61

Kelly 20 17 19 15 — 71

C’Ville 19 24 15 25 — 83

Kelly (71) — Ross Peters 22, Skyler Still 16, Grady Hall 12, Griffin Pass 9, Hunter Kirk 6, Truman White 4, Preston Appleton. FG: 28. FT: 9-14. F: 17. (3-pointers: Peters 4, Kirk 2. Fouled out: Pass).

Caruthersville (83) — Jermonte Alexander 19, Sammy Bryant 19, Quawnterrious McVay 16, Deemarion Rodgers 12, Gavin Motton 8, Terrence Jackson 6, Colbe Sargent 3. FG: 36. FT: 8-14. F: 19. (3-pointers: Jackson 2, Bryant 1. Fouled out: None).

— The story will be updated. Check Semoball.com later and the Saturday print edition of the Sikeston Standard-Democrat for a full in-depth recap. —

Kelly
