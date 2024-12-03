BENTON, Mo. — East Prairie has often found itself on the wrong side of history in big games.

But on Friday night, that changed, as the team erased a double-digit deficit to secure its first-ever district championship with an 80-72 win against Caruthersville in the title game of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Tournament.

“It’s all about these kids and their drive to win our first district championship,” said East Prairie coach Gary Scott, glancing back over his shoulder, wary of the imminent water-soaked celebration. “They deserve all the credit. They wanted this game, and it wasn’t easy. We fought back after being down. Their ability to stay composed and finish strong is what won us this game.”

The Eagles (22-5, 6-1 Scott-Mississippi, tying the program record for win in a season, came out of the gates with a strong start, led by Noah Johnson, Connor Marcum, and Ty Wallace, who combined for an early 10-2 advantage.

“That’s what we needed,” Scott said. “We needed to get off to a good start.”

But the Tigers (14-10, 4-1 Bootheel) weren’t going to back down easily. In no time, Jermonte Alexander tied the game with a steal and fast-break layup, and moments later, Sammy Bryant followed suit, converting another steal into a layup to give his team a 16-14 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

East Prairie trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter after a buzzer-beating play from Marcum to Johnson. Johnson, who will play baseball at SIU Edwardsville next season, showed his athleticism by cutting to the rim and tipping in a perfectly placed inbounds lob.

“It was intense,” Wallace said. “I loved the crowd we had tonight. We’re been working for this all year, and I’m just glad we pulled it off.”

Caruthersville surged ahead in the second quarter, opening with a 14-5 run that put East Prairie on its heels. Bryant’s deep 3-pointer with 4:35 left in the half gave the Tigers their largest lead at 35-25.

At that moment, Scott’s message to his team was clear—stay composed and make each possession count.

“We just had to stay patient and not rush things on offense,” Scott said. “Defensively, we needed to be better on the boards because we gave up too many second chances. But we hung in there, stuck with it, and chipped away at the lead.”

The response came quickly as Chase Childers buried a 3-pointer, Johnson attacked in transition, and Ware tacked on a free throw. With the game tightening, Pyper Rendon set up Wallace for a go-ahead layup, giving the Eagles a one-point lead with just over a minute left before halftime.

The game stood at 39-39 at the half after Alexander made a free throw in the final minute.

Caruthersville’s pressure continued to cause problems early in the second half, as Alexander and McVay turned steals into quick baskets.

But East Prairie answered with discipline, breaking down the defense and capitalizing inside. Ware converted a tough finish off a Wallace assist to tie the game at 47-47, then added a reverse layup on the next possession to put the Eagles back in front.

“Tavion played like a man out there,” Scott said. “He’s aggressive with the ball and he crashes the boards. He gave us some big-time minutes. He wanted it tonight and you could see it.”

East Prairie made a key defensive adjustment in the third quarter, shifting to a more compact zone that neutralized driving lane. The tighter coverage forced the Tigers into tougher shots and the Eagles held a narrow 55-54 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The final minutes of the game saw the intensity ramp up, with both teams refusing to let the other take control. Caruthersville’s McVay hit a 3-pointer to tie it up at 6:42, and Bryant’s steal and score put the Tigers ahead seconds later.

But East Prairie answered right back. Marcum’s putback and Wallace’s 3-pointer put the Eagles back on top, 62-61, with just over five minutes to play.

“Ty hit some big shots,” Scott said. “He also took it to the rim and did a great job overall. At times, we struggled to get the ball to him and Connor, but when we did they made things happen.”

The rest of the game was a rapid-fire sequence of lead changes. Alexander tied it again with a free throw, but Johnson’s inside score put the Eagles back in front. Caruthersville responded with another 3-pointer from McVay, only for Marcum to take the lead back with a strong drive to the rim.

“Connor played like a senior,” Scott said. “Late in the game, he wanted the ball and took over. He did a great job of getting to the rim.”

It was in those final minutes that free throws made all the difference. Caruthersville struggled at the line, finishing just 10-for-25 for the game and 3-for-10 in the fourth quarter. East Prairie, meanwhile, hit 8-of-13 from the charity stripe in the final quarter.

But it was Johnson’s determination that sealed the victory. With just under two minutes to go, he grabbed two crucial offensive rebounds, converting one into a putback and the second into a 3-point play to give East Prairie a 72-68 lead with 1:55 remaining, and the Eagles held strong down the stretch.

“Noah took control late, owning the boards and pushing the ball up the floor,” Scott said. “His presence on both ends was crucial, and there’s no one who can fill his shoes.”

Johnson led the Eagles with 27 points, while Marcum added 20, Wallace chipped in 15, and Ware contributed 11. On the other side, Caruthersville was paced by Alexander’s 30, with McVay scoring 18 and Bryant finishing with 12.

East Prairie will host Woodland (22-6, 6-0 SCAA) in the sectional round on Monday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

There is no known history between the Eagles and Cardinals. In fact, it's unclear whether the two teams have ever faced off, as they haven't played each other in at least two decades, if at all.

EAST PRAIRIE 80, CARUTHERSVILLE 72

E. Prairie 20 19 16 25 — 80

C’Ville 21 18 15 18 — 72

East Prairie (80) — Noah Johnson 27, Connor Marcum 20, Ty Wallace 15, Tavion Ware 11, Chae Childers 3, Pyper Rendon 2, Tripp Shoemaker 2. F: 33. FT: 11-21. F: 17. (3-pointers: Wallace 2, Childers 1. Fouled out: None).

Caruthersville (72) — Jermonte Alexander 30, Quawnterrious McVay 18, Sammy Bryant 12, Damarion Rodgers 8, Colbe Sargent 4. FG: 28. FT: 10-25. F: 25. (3-pointers: McVay 4, Alexander 1, Bryant 1. Fouled out: Rodgers, Alexander).