BENTON, Mo. — For the first time in program history, East Prairie is headed to the district championship after an 82-46 victory over Twin Rivers in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The second-seeded Eagles (21-5, 6-1 Scott-Mississippi) ended the first quarter with a 15-0 run, quickly pushed the lead to more than 20 points early in the second forced a mercy rule running clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Connor Marcum (24 points), Noah Johnson (20 points), and Tavion Ware (10 points) were key contributors in the blowout, as East Prairie’s eyes remain locked on even bigger goals in their postseason journey.

Luke Hester led the third-seeded Royals (17-11, 5-2 Ozark Foothills).

East Prairie will take on No. 1 seed Caruthersville (14-9, 4-1 Bootheel) in the championship game on Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

— The story will be updated. Check Semoball.com later and the Saturday print edition of the Sikeston Standard-Democrat for a full in-depth recap. —