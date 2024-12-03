Charleston gets Valentine’s Day vengeance against Woodland

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Forget the candy, cards and Cupid — Valentine’s Day was all about payback.

Charleston remembered the feeling of December’s loss, and when Woodland showed up again, it didn’t get sweet treats—it got outworked, outpaced, and outplayed in an 82-69 rematch on Friday, Feb. 14.

“I’m just really pleased with our effort and perseverance,” said Charleston coach Jamarcus Williams. “It was a total team effort. All of the guys went out there and did what they were supposed to do. They’re accepting their roles, understand the game more and the IQ is growing.”

The early stages of Friday night’s contest mirrored the intensity of a game with postseason implications.

A couple of lead changes set the tone, as both teams came out aggressive, vying for control in a game that would provide neither side a comfortable margin for error.

The Cardinals (19-5, 5-0 SCAA) Kamren McCormick scored the first points of the game, knocking down a smooth 18-footer—a clean shot off the dribble that showed early poise in a pressure situation.

But the Blue Jays’ (11-10, 3-3 SEMO) Tayshon Clark quickly answered, responding in rhythm with a 3-pointer that swished cleanly through.

Lane Lee’s three-pointer gave Woodland a brief 5-3 advantage, but Charleston came right back as Clark capitalized on a fast break.

As the first quarter moved on, the Blue Jays began to find a little cushion, methodically pushing ahead.

Treshaun Schandon hit a little Tim Duncan-style bank shot—a move as subtle as it was effective—while Trenez Lane grabbed a steal and finished a fastbreak with poise, forcing an early timeout.

The timeout worked in the Cardinals’ favor, as they steadied themselves and cut into the lead.

Peyton Meek drilled a 3-pointer with only seconds left in the opening period, making it 16-14.

The second quarter saw the back-and-forth escalate as Woodland found its rhythm. Calvin Layton, hitting two 3-pointers in rapid succession, brought the score to 20-20 with 6:11 left in the period.

It was the kind of shooting that tested Charleston’s defensive focus and execution.

McCormick took advantage of a quick transition to score, followed by a 3-pointer from Jackson Shock that gave the Cardinals a five-point edge.

“I’m not sure if we had a sense urgency closing out on shooters in the first half and they exploited that,” Williams said.

The Blue Jays were slow to even things up but finally found a rhythm late in the half when Clark converted a traditional 3-point play, driving hard to the basket through contact, showing his strength and savvy to complete the play.

Immediately after, Clark picked off a pass and converted a fastbreak layup to give the team a 37-35 lead.

Woodland responded as McCormick found the open court again, and Korbin Kinder displayed pure strength with a grown-man offensive rebound and putback to help the team regain the lead.

The Cardinals clung to a 41-40 advantage at halftime after Schandon launched a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer, but it was clear the game was still far from decided.

“That was a big shot,” Williams said. “It gave us the momentum we needed to come out in the second half and play a little bit harder.”

The second half started with both teams exchanging baskets, each team trying to assert its will, but the true shift in momentum came when Deshaun Henderson used his strength inside to regain the lead with a power move in the paint.

Woodland quickly bounced back, pushing its lead back to five points, but Charleston wasn’t backing down.

Clark kept the Blue Jays alive, knocking down another 3-pointer and adding a quick layup to knot the score at 51-51.

The third quarter was a thrilling exchange. Woodland briefly took control on a 3-pointer from Layton, but Charleston answered with a bucket from Lane to tie it again.

With only a minute remaining, the score stood deadlocked at 59-59 after Lee spun his way to a basket and Schandon answered on the other end.

In the fourth quarter, Woodland came out hot again, with Kinder knocking down a 3-pointer.

But Charleston responded with a bucket from Shilyn Henderson and another traditional 3-point play by Clark, tying the game again at 66-66 with just over six minutes remaining.

From there, the game took a drastic turn. For the next three minutes, neither team could score, as defenses tightened and offensive execution was put to the test.

But when Lane scored on a fastbreak with a quick layup, the Blue Jays took a 68-66 lead with just over three minutes remaining.

It was Schandon who would make the difference, taking a crucial charge on defense to give Charleston the ball back on the next possession.

Lane buried a 3-pointer shortly after, pushing Charleston to a 71-66 lead with 1:33 left—its largest of the night.

“That was a huge defensive play by Schandon that we were able to build from,” Williams said. “I loved it. It was just kind of the snowball effect.”

With the game on the line, the Blue Jays took complete control, closing out the game with ruthless efficiency and closing the game on a 12-3 run by forcing turnovers, grabbing rebounds, and converting in transition.

“Just the will to win,” Williams said. “The past two weeks we have been talking about that. Having the will to win; every rebound, every sprint and every drill in practice.”

Charleston’s defensive intensity and breakneck pace left Woodland scrambling, with no way to slow the momentum.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Blue Jays celebrated a well-earned 82-69 victory—one that provided more than just a win on the scoreboard but a statement of resilience, growth, and strength.

“This was a huge win for us,” Williams said. “Beating a team that we lost to earlier in the season is another sign of the improvements.”

Clark led the way for Charleston with a dominant 27-point performance, shooting an efficient 11-of-17 (65 percent) from the field.

His stat line also included five rebounds, three steals, a block, and an assist, showcasing his all-around impact on both ends of the floor.

“I’m so glad to have him back,” Williams said. “He gives us size and rebounds the ball well. His length allows him to disrupt scorers. He’s a senior with a lot of experience, and he can score.”

Lane followed with 22 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, further solidifying his role as a versatile presence.

Schandon contributed a well-rounded 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, providing the Blue Jays with the necessary stability and playmaking.

Henderson also made his mark with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and two assists, rounding out the scoring attack and helping maintain the pace.

Charleston hosts Leopold (16-8, 6-1 Mississippi Valley) on Monday, Feb. 17 and is scheduled to travel to Cape Central (15-7, 5-1 SEMO) on Tuesday, Feb 18.

CHARLESTON 82, WOODLAND 69

Woodland 14 27 18 10 — 69

Charleston 16 24 19 23 — 82

Woodland (69) — Korbin Kinder 18, Calvin Layton 18, Lane Christopher 15, Jackson Shock 7, Peyton Meek 7, Kamren McCormick 5. FG: 28. FT: 4-9. F: 17. (3-pointers: Layton 4, Kinder 2, Shock 1, Lee 1, Meek 1. Fouled out: None.)

Charleston (89) — Tayshon Clark 27, Trenez Lane 22, Treshaun Schandon 17, Deshaun Henderson 11, Shilyn Henderson 5. FG: 32-61. FT: 12-19. F: 10. (3-pointers: Clark 3-6, Lane 2-6, Schandon 1-3. Fouled out: None.)