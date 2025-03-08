PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — For years, Portageville has been knocking on the door of the state’s biggest stage.

On Saturday, it didn’t just step through—it kicked it off the hinges, overwhelming Steelville in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament with a second-half defensive clinic that turned a tight game into a 53-20 rout and secured the program’s first-ever trip to the final four.

“In the beginning, we were not playing our normal game,” said Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “But they fought through that and dominated in the second half. Our girls had great defensive performances, and Maggie Priggel stood out with her rebounding. She was a difference-maker for us. Overall, I’m just so proud of the way they played, especially in that second half."

While the No. 8 Lady Bulldogs’ (24-4, 7-0 Bootheel) stars often steal the spotlight, it was Priggel who delivered the performance of the night, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds—including nine offensive boards— turning in a performance that not only sealed the win over the Lady Cardinals (11-13, 2-2 Gasconade Valley) but also underscored her growing influence on the team as the season progresses.

Fellow junior Glo Farmer also recorded a standout showing, leading the team with 18 points and adding 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

“Everybody is so happy that we made it here,” Farmer said. “But we’re making sure we’re not taking this moment for granted.”

Priggel and Farmer carried the majority of the offensive load, combining for 16-for-35 shooting from the field, while the rest of the team struggled, finishing 7-for-36, which contributed to overall team’s overall 32 percent shooting performance.

“Steelville’s defense deserves credit—they made it tough on us inside,” Fowler said. "But we were still getting to the rim and taking the shots we wanted—we just had to adjust to their size. Early on, we tried to shoot over them instead of using our moves and going through them. There were definitely some nerves, too. When you step onto a stage like this, there's always a little anxiety.”

Steelville struck first with Jazmyn Hurd’s drive, but Portageville responded with quick buckets from Ja'Niya Smith, Farmer, and Priggel, taking a 6-2 lead.

Both teams locked in defensively, with the Lady Bulldogs emerging from the first quarter with a narrow 8-6 lead.

The Lady Cardinals briefly grabbed a lead early in the second quarter following a couple of strong plays from Emeri Perkins.

But Portageville responded, with Priggel cleaning up an offensive rebound to regain the lead. Farmer contributed with key free throws and capped the half with a highlight block as the Lady Bulldogs headed to the locker room with a 22-16 advantage.

“We just had to keep the ball in front of us and not let them get a shot off,” Fowler said. “[Farmer] did exactly that and it was a big momentum shifter for us going into halftime. She played really aggressively. She was driving to the rim and looking to score. On defense, she was making a lot of big steals and blocks. Her finishing was a game-changer in the second half.

“She’s been a big piece for us,” Fowler continued. “Not just tonight, but every night all season long. She’s just a fun kid to coach because she’s got a great attitude and works super hard.”

Steelville entered the game with a reputation for lethal perimeter shooting, having buried seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone during its 68-31 sectional-round victory.

Understanding that proficiency from deep, Portageville made perimeter defense a priority and executed flawless close-outs, recording several blocks and forcing altered, rushed attempts.

“We talked a ton in practice about how we had to guard the perimeter well and get out there and check shots,” Fowler said. “We couldn’t give them space when they caught it and the girls bought into that. That was the difference in the first half in allowing us to have that lead.”

The Lady Bulldogs came out of the break like a different team, flipping the proverbial switch and turning the game into a one-sided affair. Returning to its signature 2-2-1 press defense, Portageville completely stifled Steelville, forcing turnovers that turned into quick and easy buckets.

By the time the third quarter expired, the Lady Bulldogs had blown the game wide open, holding a commanding 41-18 lead.

“I’ve always said, good things will happen when we can turn our defense into offense,” Fowler said. “It just takes the edge off and we play with more confidence.

The fourth quarter was largely a formality with the mercy clock running, but Smith still had one more moment to shine, scoring her 1,000th career point.

She finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Taryn Irby also contributed, adding five points and four rebounds. Satori Saxton had two points and two rebounds, while Deasia Arterbridge finished with three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Josie Cayton closed things out with three assists and a steal.

“We’re super proud of everyone,” Fowler said. “They all stepped up and gave us some really good minutes. I’m always proud of how we work as a team. That’s how you win.”

Portageville’s next challenge awaits on March 12 at Mizzou Arena, where they’ll take on No. 2 ranked Principia (25-5, 5-0 St. Louis Metro) in the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal at 2 p.m.

Last season, the Lady Panthers knocked the Lady Bulldogs out of the tournament with a 50-42 victory in the quarterfinal round.

“They say the first time is sweetest,” Fowler said, reflecting on the emotion of the moment. “Just going to the final four for the first time in school history is a major accomplishment for any team. But the girls that played last year are looking forward to that rematch against Principia. They’re a great basketball program, but we're excited to get another look at them.”

PORTAGEVILLE 53, STEELVILLE 20

Steelville 10 10 2 2 — 20

P’Ville 8 14 19 12 — 53

Steelville (20) — Jazmyn Hurd 11, Emeri Perkins 7, Molly Bailey 2. FG: 9. FT: 1-7. F: 15. (3-pointers: Hurd 1. Fouled out: None.)

Portageville (53) — Gloriaha Farmer 18, Magie Priggel 16, Ja’Niya Smith 12, Tayn Irby 5, Satori Saxton 2. FG: 23. FT: 6-13. F: 14. (3-pointers: Irby 1. Fouled out: None.)