Dontrez Williams earns All-Freshman honors at ACU

In a season where opportunity came in small doses, Abilene Christian’s Dontrez Williams made the most of his chances.

The true freshman from Sikeston earned a well-deserved spot on the Western Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team after consistently working to improve his game.

"It's so hard for freshmen nowadays to come in and compete, especially on a team with so many transfers," said ACU head coach Brette Tanner. “Dontrez kept a good attitude all summer, all fall, and then he wasn't playing much early he continued to work. He found his niche."

That persistence paid off. Williams played in all 31 games, ranking fifth on the team in scoring at 5.7 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and more than one steal per contest. He posted double-digit scoring performances against Howard Payne, McMurry, Hardin-Simmons, California Baptist, and Southern Utah, showing his ability to step up when needed.

His impact wasn’t always about scoring, though. Tanner credited Williams for his ability to make winning plays.

"He's got the right attitude and mindset," Tanner said. "So many people look at your leading scorer or leading rebounder, but usually with good teams, there's somebody who averages three or four points a game, but they come at the right time. Dontrez has been that guy for us this year."

Williams' emergence on the court also opened doors off it. He secured an NIL deal with Abilene’s northside Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, where ‘The Trez’—a hand-crafted spicy shrimp taco—became part of his growing recognition.

"It’s crazy, honestly," Williams said. "Growing up, I never thought I’d have a taco named after me! NIL has given players like me opportunities that just weren’t there before, and it’s cool to be able to build a brand while still in college. It’s also helping athletes take control of their futures, whether through sponsorships, social media, or community partnerships. I’m just grateful to be a part of it."

Williams, a two-time all-state standout in high school, had options. But he chose ACU over Tulane, UT Arlington, Nicholls, and Lindenwood, confident that the Wildcats’ system would be the right fit. His freshman year proved that decision right, as he carved out a key role off the bench, playing the sixth-most minutes on the team.

“Coming into the season, my goal was just to contribute however I could,” he said. “To see that hard work pay off with this recognition is really special. It validates all the extra hours in the gym, the sacrifices, and the grind. It also gives me even more confidence going into next season. I know I belong at this level and I’m excited to keep improving.”

When asked what it means to see younger athletes from Sikeston looking up to him, Williams didn’t hesitate.

“It means everything,” he said. “I remember being that kid looking up to older players and dreaming of playing at the next level. If my journey can inspire someone from back home to chase their goals, that’s the best part of all this. I want them to know that with hard work and the right mindset, they can make it happen too.”

The real test of Williams' freshman year wasn’t just in his physical performance but in his ability to handle adversity. From tough losses to moments when his confidence was shaken, Williams showed a level of maturity that belied his age.

“I just had to stay locked in and keep battling,” he said. “Whether it’s fighting through a slump, dealing with an injury, or just pushing through fatigue, I’ve learned that staying mentally strong is just as important as the physical side of the game.”

Williams is laser-focused on his growth as a player, with a clear vision of what he wants to achieve next. He recognizes that while his freshman season was a valuable learning experience, there’s still plenty of work ahead.

“I’m just focused on getting better and working on my game, getting stronger, and preparing for next season,” he concluded. “Long-term, I just want to keep growing as a player and see where this journey takes me. I know there’s still a lot more to accomplish.”

ACU (16-15, 8-8) will face No. 5 Seattle (13-17, 8-8) in the 2025 WAC Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Williams and the Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed after splitting the season series with the Redhawks, winning 75-59 at home and losing 66-64 on the road.