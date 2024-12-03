All sections
Driven by last chance, Sikeston's senior wrestler makes his mark as season nears final stretch

Sikeston senior wrestler Colin Scott is making the most of his final high school season, fueled by the looming end of his wrestling career. With a 16-3 record, he's eyeing the MSHSAA state tournament.

Tony Capobianco ~ Southeast Missourian
Sikeston’s Colin Scott wrestles Ste. Genevieve’s Noah Willett on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Sikeston.
Sikeston’s Colin Scott wrestles Ste. Genevieve’s Noah Willett on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Sikeston.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

While the year 2025 is still fresh, time is short and fleeting for high school wrestling seniors across Missouri.

For Sikeston senior Colin Scott, the inevitable end of his wrestling career is what has fueled him in his pursuit of the MSHSAA state tournament.

“I think hitting senior year really got in my head,” said Scott, who is 16-3 on the season. “As a senior, this is your last chance. I only get to do this for as long as I have left in this season. Come March, I won’t get to do this, I won’t get to see my teammates, I won’t get to keep going like this. So really, senior year is that big motivator for some people.”

In what Bulldogs head coach Charles Mitchell referred to as “a statement” Scott won both of his matches handily in a tri-meet against two of the most high-profile high school wrestling programs in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Sikeston, Mo.

Scott pinned Noah Willett of Ste. Genevieve in 49 seconds and defeated Rawley Evans of Jackson in a 17-0 tech fall. While stopping short of calling the result “an ego boost,” Scott said his showing against Jackson and Ste. Genevieve was “big for confidence.”

“I believe (Wednesday) really helped me show what I’m capable of,” Scott said.

He was one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs, whose only other wins during the 65-17 loss to the Dragons came from Sam McGill (fall 1:33) and Tristian Leavitt (18-3 tech fall). The Bulldogs also lost to the Indians 69-8 as McGill was the only other Bulldog to win both matches in the tri-meet.

Confidence and past success are on his side with the SEMO Conference Tournament coming up on Jan. 24-25 in Dexter, Mo. In his most recent tournament, Scott finished third in the 150-pound weight class in the Tiger Classic last month. Each opponent he defeated — all by fall — is also in the SEMO Conference, while his lone loss came from outside the conference.

Between the Tiger Classic and winning both matches in back-to-back tri-meets, Scott enters the conference tournament thinking “out of all the years this is my best chance” to win a gold medal.

“I finished fourth last year and I just believe I’m doing great so far this year,” Scott said. “I’ve seen a lot of conference opponents already and I’ve beat almost all of them. So I’m really excited.”

Sikeston will compete in the Willard Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Willard, Mo. The Bulldogs will also host one more tri-meet with Notre Dame and Kennett on Tuesday, Jan. 21, before the SEMO Conference Tournament.

