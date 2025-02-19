MALDEN, Mo. — For the third straight year, East Prairie has hit the 20-win mark. But this season, the stakes are higher, the potential is greater, and the team is locked in on something far bigger than just regular-season accolades.

It’s the first time in program history the Eagles (20-5, 6-1 Scott-Mississippi) have strung together three consecutive 20-win seasons, underscoring a level of consistency and growth that speaks volumes about their evolution as a program.

“Winning 20 games for three consecutive years says a lot about the players we have,” said East Prairie coach Gary Scott. “They’ve put in the work and have done what it takes to be successful. They’re very coachable and play extremely well together.”

On Monday, East Prairie proved why it’s one of the most dangerous teams in the region, blowing past Malden 87-41 in an old-fashioned beatdown that had the game out of reach early.

Ty Wallace hit four three-pointers in the first quarter as the Eagles stormed out to a 30-point opening period. East Prairie continued the offensive onslaught in the second quarter, adding another 30 points to build a commanding 60-24 lead at halftime.

Wallace finished with 21 points, while Connor Marcum led all scorers with 24.

Noah Johnson contributed 16, while Chase Childers added 10, each helping to fuel the Eagles’ balanced and explosive attack.

“We’ve been shooting the ball well the last few games,” Scott added. “We have multiple guys that can knock down the 3-point shot and it has opened things up. We came out hot early and made several from outside, which forced them to play man. We took over from there. Defensively, we were able to force a few turnovers and get some buckets in transition. Overall, we played a great game.”

As East Prairie prepares for the district tournament, the opportunity for a historic breakthrough is within reach. The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the MSHSAA Class 3, District 1 Tournament at Kelly High School and will face the winner of the third-seeded Twin Rivers (16-9, 6-1 Ozark Foothills) and sixth-seeded Portageville (7-14, 1-6 Bootheel) on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

However, with an incoming winter storm, the regular-season finale scheduled at Portageville on Thursday, Feb. 20, is uncertain.

For a program that has never reached a district championship game, East Prairie now finds itself on the verge of breaking new ground, with the chance to achieve something no team in school history has ever done.

When asked what sets this team apart, Scott highlighted the team’s experience in high-pressure situations.

“I think what’s different about this group is they’re very experienced and have played in a lot of big games,” he said. “They know the feeling of defeat when you’re so close. They know what it takes to win and just have to go out and do it.”

With the district tournament on the horizon, Scott reiterated that the team's focus won’t change; they’ll continue to rely on the same disciplined approach that has driven their success.

“We just take it one game at a time,” Scott concluded. “We focus on the moment and prepare the same way all season. We don’t do anything different now than what we were doing in November. You just try to get better at those things and hopefully, you’re playing your best at the end of the year.”

EAST PRAIRIE 87, MALDEN 41

East Prairie 30 30 11 16 — 87

Malden 11 13 12 5 — 41

East Prairie (87) — Connor Marcum 24, Ty Wallace 21, Noah Johnson 16, Chase Childers 10, Pyper Rendon 5, Tripp Shoemaker 5, August Kenedy 3, Jay White 3. FG: 35. FT: 7-9. F: 12. (3-pointers: Wallace 4, Marcum 2, Childers 1, White 1, Rendon 1, Shoemaker 1. Fouled out: None.)

Malden (41) — Zion Bell 14, Dyentez Dobbins 14, Landon Deprow 7, Brayden Cunningham 3, Jamyius Benford 3. FG: 18. FT: 3-12. F: 10. (3-pointers: Cunningham 1, Benford 1. Fouled out: None.)