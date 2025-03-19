BENTON, Mo. — Every time Blaire Riley steps onto the field, she brings more than just equipment and natural charm—she carrying on a rich tradition that's been passed down through generations.

Raised in a household where excellence in athletics runs deep, Riley’s high school career has been defined by setting records and earning accolades, culminating in her recent decision to continue her softball journey at Dyersburg State Community College.

“We’ve been blessed to have Blaire in our program the last four years,” said Kelly softball coach Melanie Heuring. “She comes from a big sports family that has provided Kelly with many talented players over the years and has given her the drive and work ethic to succeed not only in high school but at the next level. She works at it every chance she can get. She will do great things no matter where she goes in life.”

Few players have impacted Kelly’s softball program the way Riley has. A back-to-back all-state selection, she set multiple school records, including single-season highs in assists, slugging percentage, and home runs.

“Dyersburg is getting an outstanding athlete that can compete at the next level and contribute right away,” Heuring said. “She can play multiple positions, has a strong arm, strong bat, speed on the bases and a great softball IQ. They are also getting an amazing young lady who is a leader on the field and off, works hard, and is always very encouraging and positive.”

Riley’s rise as one of the Lady Hawks’ most feared power hitters didn’t happen overnight. Her softball journey began at six years old, but it wasn’t until she turned 14 that she realized her potential.

“I didn’t really realize I was any good at it until then,” Riley said. “That’s the year I realized I had a strong passion for softball.”

That passion, combined with countless hours of work with her father refining her swing, helped her evolve into an elite hitter.

“Her confidence level changed,” Julie Riley said. “She finally realized she was just as good as everyone else, and if she put in the work, she could be even better. That’s pretty much what she’s done since.”

The breakthrough came during her sophomore season when she crushed her first varsity home run at the Notre Dame Tournament against Van Buren.

“The pitch was exactly the one I wanted to hit,” Riley said. “I thought I had just driven it into the gap, so I ran as hard as I could trying to pick up extra bases. I didn’t even realize it was going over until I was rounding second base.”

It was a preview of what was to come as Riley went on to set school records for career home runs and doubles. She also tied the career record for hits.

“I don’t really have a set approach at the plate,” Riley said. “I just go up there looking for the perfect pitch and stay aggressive when I get it. Having confidence is the biggest difference in your game.”

That confidence reached its peak during one of her most memorable moments—hitting a walk-off home run against Class 5 Parkway South, her second homer of the game, in the Jackson Tournament this past season.

“That feeling was incredible,” she said. “That has to be one of my favorite memory.”

While some players waited for practice to improve, Riley took a different approach, dedicating countless hours outside of team workouts.

“Working out at home in the offseason and before or after practice made a huge difference,” Riley said. “My dad and I have spent so much time working on my swing.”

That extra work paid off, but her training went beyond just mechanics—it was about discipline, a trait instilled by her parents, both former state champions at Kelly.

“She’s never let any of her success go to her head,” Julie said. “She’s was a leader and a good teammate, and that’s been the coolest part to watch.”

Her mother won a state title in softball, while her father claimed his in cross country. Their success set the standard, but rather than feeling pressure to live up to their legacy, Riley saw it as motivation.

“If anything it motivates me to work even harder,” Riley said. “My mom and dad have always supported me during everything in my life. I always feel like I am making them proud, but hearing about their successes growing up has helped push me to achieve greatness.

“They’ve always pushed me to work hard and they still do to this day,” she continued. “They have taught me that nothing is handed to you and I believe keeping those things in mind is what has gotten me where I am today.”

But her parents’ success is only part of the story. Several other relatives have earned all-state honors and won state championships in softball.

“It’s in our blood,” said Julie.

Riley also has three cousins who played college softball, and her grandfather coached a team from Benton to a Babe Ruth World Series Championship in the early 1990s.

“It’s just cool to see it keep going,” said Michael Riley. “We are as proud as we can be, and thankful that our family has been able to experience so much success.”

When it came time to choose her next step, Riley knew she wanted a program where she could grow both as a player and as a person. Dyersburg State provided exactly that.

“When [Dyersburg assistant coach Emily] Gilstrap reached out to me, I felt like she really cared and wanted me to be an Eagle,” Riley said. “I’m excited to play for her and [head coach Dusty] Rhodes. Plus, I have some family in the area, and it’s not too far from home, so my family can come watch me play. I just felt like it was the right fit for me.”

The jump from high school to college softball presents new challenges, but Riley welcomes the grind. She understands that her success will be determined by the work she puts in, with her ultimate goal being an opportunity to play at a four-year program after her time at Dyersburg State.

Riley’s excitement for the next chapter in her softball career isn’t just about the opportunity to play at the next level—it’s about the competition.

“We just tried to steer her in the right direction,” Michael said. “We just tried to teach her to be a good teammate and have a good work ethic.”

The jump from high school to college softball represents a chance to prove herself on a bigger stage, and she’s embracing that challenge with the mindset she’s carried with her all along: the work you put in is what you get out.

“My parents have always told me to put in the work to get what you want,” she said. “Hopefully, I can keep improving and earn a chance to continue my softball career.”