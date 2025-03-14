Jadis Jones enters transfer portal

Jadis Jones, the top freshmen in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) this past season, has entered the transfer portal after a record-setting first year at Lindenwood.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from New Madrid County Central, started all 33 games for the Lions and played a key role on both ends of the floor. He finished his freshman season leading the team in total points (413) and field goals made (158) while ranking second in scoring at 12.5 points per game.

He also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, providing a strong presence on the glass from the guard position.

His impact was recognized throughout the season, as he was named OVC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-OVC Second Team.

Jones dominated the conference’s weekly honors, winning OVC Freshman of the Week a record 12 times—surpassing a mark that had stood for over two decades.

Jones showed his ability to perform against high-level competition immediately, posting a double-double in his college debut against SEC opponent Oklahoma with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He later scored a career-high 27 points in an overtime win over Southern Indiana, earning OVC Player of the Week honors.

He reached double figures in scoring 22 times and recorded three double-doubles on the season.

Before making his mark at Lindenwood, Jones was one of Missouri’s most decorated high school players. At NMCC, he was a two-time state champion, Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, and Mr. Show-Me Basketball.

Jones’ decision to enter the transfer portal now opens the door for the next step in his career.

His combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility makes him an intriguing option for programs looking to add a proven contributor with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

With the offseason just beginning, Jones is expected to draw plenty of interest as teams look to bolster their rosters.