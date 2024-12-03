All sections
Local SportsMarch 5, 2025

Jadis Jones exceeds expectations, wins OVC Freshman of the Year

Jadis Jones wins OVC Freshman of the Year after a record-breaking debut season with Lindenwood. Named to the All-OVC Second Team, Jones led in points, rebounds, and earned Freshman of the Week 12 times.

Staff Report
Jadis Jones (10) posts up a defender during Lindenwood's loss at SEMO earlier this season.
Jadis Jones (10) posts up a defender during Lindenwood's loss at SEMO earlier this season.Dennis Marshall ~ dmarshall@standard-democrat

Jadis Jones earned the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Freshman of the Year award and was also named to the All-OVC Second Team.

Jones’ recognition comes after an impressive debut season that saw him break league records and establish himself as a key player for the Lions.

Jones, who was a two-time state champion, Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Show Me Basketball while playing high school basketball at New Madrid County Central, made an immediate impact in his first season at Lindenwood.

The 6-foot-4 guard was named OVC Freshman of the Week a record 12 times during the season, surpassing a 2002 record previously held by Eastern Kentucky's Matt Witt.

Jones was the only player to start and play in all 31 games for the Lions this season.

Going into the OVC Tournament, Jones was tied for the team lead in points per game, averaging 12.7 while also leading the team in total points (393) and made field goals (149). He contributed heavily on both ends of the court, also leading the Lions in rebounding with an average of 5.9 boards per game, ranking eighth in the OVC.

Jones’ standout moments this season included a career-high 27 points in an overtime win over Southern Indiana on February 17, earning him OVC Player of the Week honors. He reached double-figures in scoring 22 times during the season, including nine of his last 10 games heading into the conference tournament.

Jones also posted three double-doubles, including a memorable performance against SEC opponent Oklahoma in his first career game, where he grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding, Jones displayed an all-around game with averages of 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists per game, further solidifying his status as one of the top newcomers in the conference.

Head coach Kyle Gerdeman's trust in Jones to play a central role in the Lions’ game plan paid off, with the freshman playing a key role in Lindenwood’s success this season. Jones and the Lions now turn their attention to postseason play, where they will face Morehead State in the opening round of the OVC Championships on March 5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

