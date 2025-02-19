Jadis Jones leads Lindenwood against red-hot SEMO

Lindenwood freshman Jadis Jones has been the brightest young star in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.

But this weekend, Jones will face his toughest test yet. SEMO, at the top of the OVC standings, is riding high with seven straight wins—its longest stretch since making the jump to Division I—and the Redhawks aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

For Jones, this game is more than just a road contest. Returning to Southeast Missouri for the first time as a college player, he’ll be playing in front of familiar faces—family, friends, and fans who have followed his high school career.

"It means a lot," Jones said. "Having the opportunity to play in front of people that love to come out and support, it’s a good feeling and gives you every reason to get up for it. A lot of those people haven’t seen me play since high school, so the excitement for them is probably indescribable. You never want to take moments like that for granted."

Jones has earned 10 Freshman of the Week awards in the OVC—showing up as the league’s top rookie time and time again—and just recently snagged his first Player of the Week award. But now, he faces SEMO, who has been dominant on both ends of the floor. SEMO’s defense has been suffocating, ranking first in the OVC in opponent field goal percentage, while their offense is clicking with an average of 74.6 points per game. On the other side, Jones has been a driving force for Lindenwood, averaging 12.2 points per game and grabbing 6.1 rebounds. He’s also been efficient, hitting 55 percent of his field goals.

As teams begin to game-plan more heavily for him, consistency remains a key focus for Jones.

“Staying consistent is one of the biggest things I try to hold myself accountable for,” he said. “It’s not just about basketball; it’s about everything I do in life. And I think, for the most part, I’ve done a good job of that, and it’s been a big part of why I’ve been able to do what I’ve done this season. Every team does a good job of game-planning and adjusting for a player, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before from my high school days. It’s about handling that with the right mindset and understanding the level I need to bring to put my team in the best position possible. I tell my teammates all the time, ‘Take whatever the defense gives you.’ And I think, down the stretch, we’ve done the best job of that we’ve done all season. Like I said, I’m not changing anything I do—I’m just trying to master it.”

Asked about the difference between his game now and when Southeast Missouri fans last saw him play in high school, Jones was quick to reflect on his evolution, but he doesn’t see a drastic change.

“I don’t think there’s a difference from me in high school and from me now,” he said. “I’ve obviously become a smarter player and understand the game on a deeper level. I understand the work that it takes night in and night out to succeed at this next level. Nothing is given, and everything is earned. With that being said, strength-wise, I’ve made a lot of progress, having to adjust to that level coming from high school straight into college.”

Looking ahead to the rematch with SEMO, Jones knows there’s no time for complacency, even after Lindenwood’s narrow 72-68 victory earlier this season.

"Like I said earlier, every team does a pretty good job of adjusting for teams and players, so I think they’ll have a better game plan this go-around and throw some different things at us to take us out of what we do," Jones said. "But I think as long as we stick to our identity and don’t play outside of that, we can compete with any team in this league. I think we’ve done a good job of showing that throughout this year."

Jones also sees his leadership role extending beyond the scoring column. Against a team like SEMO, whose defense ranks first in the OVC in opponent shooting percentage and second in steals, Jones will be counted on to do more than just put up numbers. His ability to create space, move the ball, and dictate tempo will be key for Lindenwood.

"My approach for this game is to do whatever my teammates need me to do—whether that’s on the offensive end or the defensive end, or even if it’s simply being the most vocal leader," he said. "Picking someone up that’s not having the best game, just keeping that positive and live energy to guide them through this hard-fought game. We’re all in this together, and we’ve got to stay focused on coming out on top."

Lindenwood (13-14, 8-8 OVC) is facing a crucial test against SEMO (17-10, 12-4 OVC), the OVC’s top team. For Jones, this game is about more than just showing up—it’s about leading with poise and stepping up in a moment where the stakes are high. If he can keep the offense in rhythm and handle SEMO’s defensive pressure, Lindenwood will have a shot at taking down the conference leaders.