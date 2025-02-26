Jadis Jones ties OVC record with 11th Freshman of the Week honor

Lindenwood freshman Jadis Jones continues to make waves in the Ohio Valley Conference, earning his 11th Freshman of the Week honor on Monday. With two games remaining in the regular season, Jones has matched the OVC record for the most Freshman of the Week awards in a single season, a mark previously set by Matt Witt at Eastern Kentucky during the 2002-03 season.

In a week where the Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) went 1-1 on the road, Jones delivered another standout performance, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. He also contributed 5.0 rebounds per contest and logged significant minutes, playing 38.4 minutes per game, second-most on the team.

Jones played a pivotal role in Lindenwood’s thrilling 93-92 overtime victory over Little Rock (18-11, 12-6 OVC) last Thursday, scoring 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. His efforts, which also included three rebounds and two steals, helped the Lions secure their second consecutive overtime win of the season and clinch a spot in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Championships at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

In the following game at Southeast Missouri State (19-10, 14-4 OVC), Jones added another solid performance with 11 points and seven rebounds, three of which came on the offensive glass. The New Madrid, Mo., native, who has now scored in double figures in four straight games, was crucial to the Lions’ success, shooting 5-for-11 in 37 minutes of action.

As Lindenwood’s only freshman to start and appear in all 29 games this season, Jones has made an immediate impact. He ranks third on the team with an average of 12.3 points per game and leads the team in shooting percentage, hitting 53.8 percent of his field goal attempts (min. 100 FG attempts). He has scored in double figures 20 times this season, including 13 times in OVC play.

Jones and the Lions will look to close out the regular season with a strong performance against Western Illinois (11-19, 5-14 OVC) on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and at Tennessee Tech (15-5, 10-8) on Saturday, March 1.