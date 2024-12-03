Ja’Niya Smith scores 1,000th point, builds on family legacy

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — On a night that will go down in Portageville history, Ja’Niya Smith hit her 1,000th point and led the Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever trip to the Final Four.

But as much as the milestone meant to her, Smith’s focus remained on her team. Known for her unselfish leadership, she credits her success to the support of her family, coaches, and teammates—and it’s that collective drive that’s taking the team to new heights.

“It was amazing, knowing we’re going to the final four and hitting that milestone at the same time,” she said. “Our crowd, fans and my teammates and coaches on the bench made that moment feel unbelievably special for me.”

Ja’Niya Smith’s achievement is not just a personal triumph—it’s a family affair. Her older brother, Jamarion Smith, built a reputation as a standout football player, earning two-time Football Player of the Year honors at the Semoball Awards, and now playing at Southeast Missouri State.

However, as Jamarion watches his sister write her own chapter in Portageville’s athletic history, it’s clear that her rise on the basketball court is all her own.

“It’s been special to see her make her own name,” he said. “People are always going to talk about the family legacy, but Ja'Niya has really carved her own path. She’s done things we couldn’t, like leading the team to the Final Four, and that’s something I’ll always be proud of.”

Much like her brother, Ja'Niya thrives on competition, believing no obstacle is too great. She approaches each game with a mindset to take over, but she also knows when to let her team lead. Whether slicing through defenses or locking down scorers, Ja'Niya’s drive to improve mirrors Jamarion’s. Both athletes carry a quiet confidence built on preparation, discipline, and a refusal to back down.

“I’m incredibly proud of her,” Jamarion continued. “She’s become such a player, and hitting 1,000 points is a huge achievement, especially as one of the first women to do so at Portageville. I see a lot of similarities in our approach—she works hard, pushes herself to the limit, and does everything to help her team succeed. We both have the mindset of never holding back, always giving everything we have until there's nothing left to give.”

Portageville coach Kellye Fowler, who has closely watched Ja'Niya’s development over the years, highlighted her relentless work ethic and basketball IQ.

“I just can’t say enough about Ja’Niya and about how hard she works,” Fowler said. “She’s such an unselfish teammate. She’s always looking to push the ball ahead and make the right basketball play.

‘I’m just so proud of what she’s been able to accomplish,” Fowler continued. “She’s been a starter for all three of our quarterfinal teams and you cannot say enough about what she has meant to our program. She’s been a huge part of what we’re building here. I’m just so proud of her and she’s a great kid to coach.”