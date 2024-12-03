Lady Raiders roll into region finals

The Three Rivers College women's basketball team is one step closer to history.

The Lady Raiders got off to a fast start and never looked back on the way to an 83-51 win over the Mineral Area College Lady Cardinals on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Region XVI Tournament at the Libla Family Sports Complex.

Three Rivers (28-2) will play State Fair at 6 p.m. on Friday for the Region XVI championship. A win over the Lady Roadrunners would send TRC to its fifth national tournament in a row — a school record.

Lexi Weaver led the Lady Raiders with 23 points, while Kaleigh Thompson added 14, Brittany Wells had 10, Kamille Brown added nine, Sydnei Marshall and Laylah Reese had seven apiece and Jasmine Davis finished with six.

Thompson had nine rebounds, while Marshall had seven and Davis finished with six.

This story will be updated.