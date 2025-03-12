All sections
Local SportsMarch 12, 2025

McCray hits 1,000 points, stands out with well-rounded skillset

Lekereon McCray reaches 1,000 career points, becoming the 15th player in Sikeston history to do so. Known for his defensive prowess and unselfish play, McCray's multifaceted skills are key to the Bulldogs' success.

Dennis Marshall avatar
Dennis Marshall
Lekereon McCray (23) stands for a photo with family members following Sikeston’s 95-69 win over Farmington in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 1 Championship on Monday, March 10, 2025.
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Lekereon McCray hit a major milestone in the Bulldogs’ district title win, becoming the 15th player in school history to score 1,000 career points.

But it’s the less glamorous aspects of his game—his commitment to defense, crashing the boards, and making the unspoken plays—that set him apart.

“He had such a balanced game,” said Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield. “He does a lot of dirty work that sometimes average fans don't understand. He's such a valuable part of our team. It’s great for him to get a 1,000 points because he plays very unselfish and that's not his priority. His priority is to be a complete teammate. and, he's another one of those guys that just does everything to help you win.”

A key component of McCray’s game is his multifaceted playstyle. He’s averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season, but it’s his ability to do all the little things.

Whether it’s stepping up defensively, with 2.8 steals per game, or playing unselfishly to set up his teammates, McCray consistently finds ways to contribute, even when the spotlight isn’t on him.

“I try and do whatever my team need me to do to win,” McCray said. “No matter if thats fighting for loose balls or rebounds. I worked on my defense through the summer, and that’s helped a lot.”

McCray’s scoring ability is often understated due to playing on such a talented roster, but his offensive potential is undeniable.

In fact, McCray could easily double his scoring average if he played for a less stacked team.

He proved this during his sophomore season, scoring 35 points in Sikeston's dramatic 83-80 win over Poplar Bluff in the regular-season finale. That night, McCray was on fire, shooting 87 percent from the field (13 of 15), including a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. On top of his scoring, McCray has flirted with triple-doubles multiple times in his career.

While McCray doesn’t chase individual accolades, reaching 1,000 career points is a milestone he understands carries weight.

“It felt great, and being able to hit that is a big accomplishment,” he said. “My family wanted me to get it real bad. Now that I got it, I want focus on bringing a state championship back to Sikeston.”

McCray is focused on staying fresh and prepared for the challenges ahead. With a quarterfinal showdown against No. 2 Webster Groves set for Friday at the Sikeston Field House, McCray knows the moment is here — and he’s all about keeping himself at peak condition as the Bulldogs chase that next trophy.

“It’s been a long season, so we’re all going to get a lot of rest,” McCray concluded. “I’m trying to keep my body right so I can give it my all, whether it's in practice or in games. We’ve got to stay focused on the big picture, knowing we’ve lost in the quarterfinals two years in a row. We just need to get that win and keep going.”

