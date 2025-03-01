Noah Johnson’s heroics help secure historic victory

BENTON, Mo. — Noah Johnson didn’t wait for the ball — he hunted it down, crashing the boards with a hunger that wouldn’t let his team walk away without a piece of history.

With East Prairie’s championship hopes hanging in the balance, Johnson was everywhere when it mattered most. As the game tightened late, the Division-1 bound athlete grabbed every rebound in sight, putting up 27 points and carrying his team to a historic 80-72 victory over Caruthersville — the program’s first-ever district title.

“I just knew my team really needed me to step up and be a leader in crunch time,” Johnson said. “I just tried to stay hungry and get every rebound to keep our team ahead and get away with the win.”

When it got real, Johnson locked in. No fear. No pause. Just pure will. He attacked the glass like his future depended on it—and in that moment, it did. No one was taking that win from him—tonight, or ever.

“Noah is unreal,” said East Prairie coach Gary Scott. “He’s irreplaceable, and we got to have him. He took over. We missed a couple of shots and he was right there to clean it up, doing what only he can do. He stepped up at the right time and was relentless.”

Johnson didn’t just win a title — he sealed East Prairie’s place in history. Years of sweat and sacrifice paid off, and he showed up as the leader his team needed, refusing to let the moment slip away.

“It took a lot on both ends,” Johnson said. “I had to stay focused on the goal — making history. Physically, I just had to be tough and not let anyone push me around.

"It’s really special to have my name linked to this win,” he continued. “East Prairie has had some great teams, but it’s still wild that we’re the first to ever win a district title.”

Johnson’s leadership wasn’t just about scoring points; it was about owning the moment. He made sure East Prairie would be remembered for taking that next step — one they’ve worked years for.

“It feels great knowing I played a big role in something that’s never been done before.,” Johnson said. “I know my role and I try to execute it to perfection every night. I’m proud of this team — couldn’t ask for a better group to achieve this with.”