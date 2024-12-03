Noah Johnson doesn’t need the spotlight—but he’s earned his place in it.

After a junior season that saw him lead East Prairie to its second district title in three years, Johnson has become more than just a standout player, he’s a symbol of the program’s sustained success.

“He just had that natural ability to be good at baseball,” said East Prairie coach Gary Scott. “You top that off with a tireless work ethic and you can become great. He is always working to get better. He is a great person and plays the game the right way.”

During his junior season, Johnson’s performance was a defining force in East Prairie’s successful run. His 9-2 record on the mound, 2.13 ERA, and 106 strikeouts over 62.1 innings helped anchor the Eagles’ pitching staff, while his contributions at the plate—hitting .283 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and 33 runs scored—further demonstrated his well-rounded ability.

The Road to College:

A Big Step Forward

Now, as his senior season approaches, he’s already taken a major step toward the next chapter of his journey, having signed with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to continue his baseball career.

“What stood out to me about SIUE and the program there is how they treated me like family from the first phone call,” Johnson said. “I could tell they were very excited to be able to connect and it honestly clicked right away. I loved how they were not only focused on baseball but academics very strongly as well. Also, the coaching staff is amazing and they made sure to stay in touch a lot. Overall, it was the connection and how many athletes they send on to get drafted or sign to play professionally.”

But Johnson’s journey to this point goes deeper than just numbers or accolades. His story is one of progression, from a player with natural talent to one who knows the value of continuous improvement.

“I first started playing baseball ever since I could remember,” Johnson said. “I can’t really pinpoint a time when I wasn’t spending summers at the ball field. My passion for the game grew when I saw how the hard work I put in would pay off, and that drew me closer to the game.”

It was moments like pitching in high-stakes games, both in high school and travel ball, that truly molded Johnson into the competitor he is today. Each outing in those high-pressure situations brought a new level of mental toughness, forcing him to sharpen not only his pitches but his resolve. There’s something about the intensity of a championship game, where every pitch feels like it could tip the scales, that reveals the heart of a player.

A standout experience that shaped his growth came when Johnson competed in Georgia at the Future Games, facing some of the best players in the nation.

“Going out there and competing at a high level and succeeding really showed me that I can compete at the highest level,” he said. “I remember just being out there and the noise going quiet. All I could hear was my thoughts in my head and that’s when I became clear that when I’m dialed in, I can be a problem.

Mentors and Mental Toughness

Johnson’s ability to shine on such a stage wasn’t purely luck. It was a product of countless hours of hard work and invaluable guidance. He credits his family and mentors—especially his father, Todd Pennington, and Dave Lawson—for shaping not just his skills, but his mindset.

For Johnson, it wasn’t just about learning how to throw a fastball or perfecting his curveball; it was about understanding the mental game, the nuances of approaching each batter, and the importance of staying calm under pressure.

“They each taught me not only how to play the game the right way but how to handle it mentally and better understand it,” Johnson said. “Without them and the good Lord up above, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

As a freshman, Johnson began to show his potential, with his ability to perform under pressure standing out. Even in those early days, it was clear that he wasn’t like most freshmen. While others may have folded in tense situations, Johnson seemed to rise to the challenge.

“He started a quarterfinal game versus Valley Park when he was a freshman,” Scott said. “he did a great job and handled it like a champ. Right then, I knew he was going to be special.”

Whether it was in a close game with the outcome on the line or when the team needed a clutch hit or defensive play, Johnson’s poise became his trademark. His calm demeanor belied his youth, and his ability to block out distractions and focus on the task at hand immediately set him apart.

“I realized that playing college ball is a real possibility when I started rising above my competition,” Johnson said. “I was able to compete at high levels against future college athletes and perform very well. But the main moment where it really happened was when I had a college reach out my freshman year saying they would keep an eye on me.”

Scott has witnessed Johnson’s growth both on and off the field, pointing to his mental game as a crucial element in his success. Early on, Johnson showed flashes of potential, but it was his ability to adjust mentally, especially in tense moments, that set him apart.

“He is just blessed with all the tools,” Scott said. “He has the size, the mindset, the skillset, and the work ethic to separate himself from the others. When you haven’t fully developed and you can throw a 93-mile-per-hour fastball, that’s special.”

Preparing for

What’s Next

As his senior season at East Prairie approaches, Johnson is focused on the challenges and opportunities ahead. With college baseball just around the corner, he’s determined to make the most of his final year at the high school level and lead his team through a successful season.

“I’m approaching my senior season with a hungry attitude,” Johnson said. “There are still some things I want to accomplish and a lot of business that has yet to be dealt with. I want to be able to lead my team to state this year and get past the hump that we haven’t got over the past few years.”

Johnson understands that true leadership is demonstrated through actions, not just words. Whether it’s stepping up in the clutch moments or putting in extra hours in practice, Johnson wants to set an example for the younger players, showing them how to push through setbacks and stay focused on long-term goals. He knows that a team’s success starts with individual accountability, and he’s committed to guiding his teammates as they strive to reach their full potential together.

“I want my teammates to understand that failure is part of baseball,” Johnson said. “If I can get it into their minds that you will fail more than you succeed and you have to stay hungry and humble, they will be successful in their careers too. I want them to see me and see how hungry I am and hope that transfers over to them.”

Scott sees beyond Johnson’s numbers on the field. As the veteran coach of the Eagles, Scott’s focus extends to what Johnson brings as a leader, not just as a player. It’s about what he can pass on to the next generation of players, showing them that success is about more than just talent.

“My hope is he just enjoys the season and soaks it all in.,” Scott said. “He’s had an outstanding career here regardless of what happens this year. I expect him to compete every pitch and on every at-bat. I know he’ll to be a good teammate and show the young guys what it takes to be one of the best.”

As he prepares for the transition to NCAA baseball, Johnson is focused on refining key aspects of his game, particularly his ability to consistently locate all of his pitches.

While he’s been effective in this area, he knows there’s still room for growth in his final high school season.

He recognizes that once he steps into college baseball, he’ll be on a level playing field with everyone, all competing for the same opportunities.

“You’re basically starting over,” he said. “I’m preparing by keeping my work ethic strong and making sure I have the right mindset to step in and work hard from day one.”

A Legacy of College-Bound Talent

East Prairie, a small community with a big heart, has recently seen a surge of baseball talent rising to the collegiate level. Johnson is now the latest player to continue this impressive trend, following the path laid by past standouts like Owen Knight, Peyton Hodges, and Garrison Scott.

While East Prairie, like many small communities, has seen its share of talented athletes, this recent streak in baseball is one of the town’s proudest achievements.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some good players come through lately,” Scott said. “All these guys put in a ton of work and there was no offseason for them. They were constantly working on their game. They were always playing. It feels good to see kids become successful and live out their dreams. Getting to the next level takes a lot of work. We want to help as many players as we can continue their careers at the next level.”

Johnson’s commitment to Division I program raises the bar, marking the highest level achieved by the recent wave of players.

“It feels great to continue a legacy these past years of having college athletes come from East Prairie,” Johnson said. “I have been preparing for this my whole life, and I have great connections with those guys and I see them as family. I learned a lot from those guys.”

While Johnson’s attention remains firmly on leading his team through another successful campaign, he’s already visualizing his place with the Cougars. His excitement stems not just from the opportunity to play at the next level, but from the strong sense of camaraderie and culture he felt within the program during his recruitment process.

“What excites me the most about SIUE is just being able to play Division 1 baseball for a good program,” Johnson concluded. “From the outside looking in the program treats each other like family and I’m excited to be a part of that next year.”