All sections
Local SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Nolan Arenado reports to camp after the Cardinals tried to trade him in the offseason

Nolan Arenado reports to Cardinals' camp despite offseason trade attempts. The All-Star third baseman, with a hefty contract and no-trade clause, remains focused on the upcoming season.

AP
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado, right, is greeted by manager Oliver Marmol on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the team's training baseball facility in Jupiter, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado, right, is greeted by manager Oliver Marmol on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the team's training baseball facility in Jupiter, Fla. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado, right, is greeted by manager Oliver Marmol on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the team's spring training baseball facility in Jupiter, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado, right, is greeted by manager Oliver Marmol on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the team's spring training baseball facility in Jupiter, Fla. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first base in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sept. 25, 2024, in Denver.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first base in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sept. 25, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski ~ AP

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, showing up to play for a team that spent much of the offseason trying to trade him.

The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner is owed $74 million for the next three seasons.

Colorado will pay St. Louis $5 million this year, the final installment of the $51 million the Rockies agreed to pay to offset the $199 million remaining in a nine-year contract worth $275 million to finalize a trade four years ago.

The Cardinals could not move him and his contract, which gives Arenado a full no-trade provision.

“I’m not going to talk about who the teams were because it doesn’t really matter anymore, but so, yeah, there was about five teams, five or so,” Arenado said. “I got a family now and to be willing to pick up my family and move them, it has to be something that is worth it.

“So, that’s kind of why the list was fairly small, and I don’t see myself really changing that list ever.”

Arenado is coming off a season that was not up to his standards, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Wednesday that “the pink elephant” in the room was what the team was going to do with Arenado, and he expected there to be a moment of awkwardness when he arrived for spring training.

Four days later, Arenado showed up a day before position players were due to report.

“We went into this offseason knowing that we were going to try to explore trades, which we did," Mozeliak said. "We didn’t get to the point where he was no longer a Cardinal, so he’s certainly welcome back.

"Simply put, with Nolan on our team, we feel we’re a better team.”

The 33-year-old Arenado has hit .285 over his career with 341 home runs and 1,132 RBIs with the Cardinals and Rockies. His most recent season as an All-Star was 2023.

“I’m excited to get to work," he said. “I’m a ballplayer and I’m really focusing on getting ready for the season.”

Arenado, though, did acknowledge that he wished the Cardinals were committed to contending instead of rebuilding to set the franchise up for success in 2026 and beyond.

St. Louis has not signed any free agents to major league contracts after missing the playoffs for the second straight season following a four-year run of postseason appearances. Four-time Gold Glove first baseman Paul Goldschmidt left as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees.

“Do I wish the direction was all in? Of course,” he said. “But is this what’s probably best for the Cardinals? Probably.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Advertisement
Related
Local SportsFeb. 18
Skyler Still's path from javelin novice to champ to Redhawk
Local SportsFeb. 18
Senior Night triumph: Peters and Still propel Kelly Hawks to...
Local SportsFeb. 17
Charleston gets Valentine’s Day vengeance against Woodland
Local SportsFeb. 17
Sikeston Bulldogs surge past Cape Central to seize top spot ...
Related
Kennedi Sims named Missouri Olympic Development Program Player of the Year, set to compete in Italy
Local SportsFeb. 14
Kennedi Sims named Missouri Olympic Development Program Player of the Year, set to compete in Italy
Leopold proves growth with complete victory at Scott County Central
Local SportsFeb. 14
Leopold proves growth with complete victory at Scott County Central
Greed Over Game: Why I’m Done with the NBA
Local SportsFeb. 12
Greed Over Game: Why I’m Done with the NBA
Berry leads Delta to victory over Portageville in top 10 showdown
Local SportsFeb. 12
Berry leads Delta to victory over Portageville in top 10 showdown
Tri-County Tournament: Risco overcomes mid-game brawl and advances to final
Local SportsFeb. 12
Tri-County Tournament: Risco overcomes mid-game brawl and advances to final
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
Local SportsFeb. 12
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
Sixth consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
Local SportsFeb. 12
Sixth consecutive victory sends Redhawks MBB past Little Rock, into OVC driver’s seat
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, grueling losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
Local SportsFeb. 12
Redhawks WBB fumbles in clutch, grueling losing streak hits 12 at Little Rock
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy