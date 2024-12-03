All sections
Local SportsMarch 14, 2025

Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to Saturday title game

St. Vincent girls basketball, led by standout Kate Rubel, upsets recent champions in Tipton to reach their first-ever state championship game. The Indians will face Skyline for the Class 2 title.

Cole Lee
Kate Rubel (right) hugs sister Brie Rubel (center) following a Friday, March 14, 2025 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 2 girls basketball semifinal between the St. Vincent Indians and the Tipton Cardinals at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Kate Rubel (right) hugs sister Brie Rubel (center) following a Friday, March 14, 2025 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 2 girls basketball semifinal between the St. Vincent Indians and the Tipton Cardinals at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com
The clock struck 12 on a state-winning Tipton squad and the young buck St. Vincent. Lo and behold, the shoe still fit for coach Mel Kirn and the Indians.

Appearing at the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown for the first time in program history, having not even advanced to a quarterfinal before, Friday morning’s Class 2 semifinal was the biggest game in program history by far. Now, it’ll go down as the biggest win in program history by far.

Winning 56-50, St. Vincent went into Mizzou Arena and knocked off the 2023 champion Cardinals that have only built on that success since, and for yet another first time in school history, the Indians are headed to the state championship.

Behind an unbelievable 25 points from Kate Rubel, plus another 15 from point guard and regular bulldozer Lana Adams, St. Vincent barreled its way out of an 11-point second-quarter deficit and into the first state championship game for the school in any sport this decade.

It’s safe to say that the Year of the Indian just continues to heat up.

“It's pretty awesome, it being our first time here,” Kirn said. “I knew the girls would come in all pumped up and ready to go, no nerves. They got out there and they played tough. Our defense leads into our offense, and it was just a great effort by everybody.”

Kate Rubel, when the rest of the team ran cold, simply could not be denied. When Tipton fell into foul trouble in the second quarter, and the 6-foot-1 Division-I target got into some mismatches, the hot hand just got hotter.

Rubel went 10-for-16 from the floor, with a couple of dimes on top of her 25 points that included a hail-mary pass 85 feet into the hands of twin Brie Rubel, who trickled a go-ahead layup to give St. Vincent the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

That offensive contribution, plus a 4-steal, 2-block performance to anchor the defense against a stout post in Ava Schlotzhauer gave St. Vincent the edge it needed to clinch the biggest win in program history to date.

“When my first shot goes, I can feel it,” Kate Rubel said. “I know where my shot off the glass is, so I just know where to put it.

“It definitely comes from my teammates. Feeding it in and being confident in me, that definitely helps.”

That chemistry became crucial down the stretch. When the opposing Tipton couldn’t stop turning the ball over down the stretch, finishing with 22 turnovers in the loss, St. Vincent seemingly had a tight-as-ever grip on the ball.

What’s become the hallmark of this St. Vincent team was the deciding factor on Friday morning, and from the sound of it, that’s exactly how Mel Kirn wanted it to go.

“When we came in at halftime, I told them that our defense is turning this game around,” Kirn said. “I said, ‘You come back in the third quarter, win it in the fourth quarter,’ and that's what we did.”

With Kate Rubel and Lana Adams combining for 40 points, 71 percent of the scoring, it left little room for major contributions from the rest – but they were simply invaluable.

Of those remaining 16 points, 12 came on 3-pointers: Two from Rylee Robinson, one from Haley Emmendorfer and an all-important splash from the right wing by Brie Rubel, finishing with 7 points and a dagger in the fourth.

While Kate might’ve gotten the shine today, it couldn’t have happened without her counterpart, and that’s certainly the same vice versa.

After seven years in high school, dating back to Tennessee-Martin forward Lexi Rubel’s entry at Notre Dame, followed by Columbia College’s Tori Rubel there a year later and the twins three years after that, this marks a first for the famous siblings.

For the first time, those siblings and that family are headed to the state championship game, awaiting reigning champion Skyline at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the winner-take-all MSHSAA Class 2 championship game.

For those two, specifically, and the entire Rubel family that’s worked so hard to get to this point, it still feels a little bit surreal after Friday’s win.

“It means everything to us,” Kate Rubel said. “Like, I was out there crying. It means everything.

“It's just something that we thought we might never get to do. It's something you think that you can't do, and then you do it. It's an amazing thing.”

Now, for Coach Kirn and assistant Matt Rubel, it’s the biggest task that this program has ever faced, and it’s undoubtedly going to be a daunting one against what’s been undeniably the top team in Class 2 the past two years.

“It's gonna be a challenge, there's no doubt about it,” Kirn said. “Skyline is good, or else they wouldn't be here. We just gotta take it the game at a time, and that's what we've been doing all year long.”

The thing that Kirn claims will separate St. Vincent, however, is the content of their character and the compassion they have for each other, which shows in how they play.

With just one win remaining to separate his team and raising the championship trophy for the first time in program history, that’ll need to shine on Saturday.

“There's one thing about these 15 girls,” Kirn began. “I think next year, we're gonna put ‘Heart’ on their sleeves, because I've never seen so many girls with such a big heart for their teammates.

“It's not me, it's our team. That's the way we play.”

